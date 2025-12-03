KTM MotoGP star Maverick Vinales rides Yamaha at Valencia track day

KTM MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales is continuing his winter training programme in Valencia on Wednesday, as he takes to the track on a Yamaha street bike.

The 2025 MotoGP season only ended two weeks ago, but Maverick Vinales has been hard at work with on-bike training in recent weeks at various circuits.

The Tech3 KTM rider is still working his way back to full fitness after suffering a shoulder injury in a qualifying crash at the German Grand Prix in July.

Vinales’ injury proved to be more complicated than first thought, with a 16-week recovery time outlined by his doctors.

He attempted several comebacks, his first at KTM’s home event in Austria, though he ultimately withdrew from the races.

The 30-year-old then raced at the Catalan, San Marino and Japanese Grands Prix, before withdrawing from the Indonesian Grand Prix due to pain in his shoulder.

He sat out the following three rounds before returning again in Valencia.

Vinales said on his return that he had been unable to train as he normally would due to his shoulder, which meant he lost muscle mass during his absence.

However, since the Valencia finale, he has been doing more on-bike training, while a video from new rider coach Jorge Lorenzo showed Vinales hard at work in the gym.

On Wednesday, the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia posted a short clip of Vinales riding on a Yamaha street bike alongside the track’s riding school.

MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales is training today alongside other riders from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo school #CETDM @MotoGP #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/0toMXfY55X — Circuit Ricardo Tormo (@CircuitValencia) December 3, 2025

Vinales will remain with the Tech3 KTM squad for the 2026 season alongside Enea Bastianini.

For much of the first half of the 2025 campaign, Vinales proved to be KTM’s leading rider, with his settings eventually being copied by the other factory riders.

Vinales did finish in a podium position at the Qatar Grand Prix, but was later demoted to 14th due to a tyre pressure penalty.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Vinales announced that he had hired three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo as his rider coach.

Lorenzo said in a recent podcast that “riders with less talent” have been able to fight for titles in the premier class, so there was no reason he couldn’t help Vinales do the same.

He also referred to Vinales as one of the toughest riders he faced during his racing career.