Pedro Acosta’s “mentality” change to avoid KTM disappointment in MotoGP 2026

Pedro Acosta talks the change he needs to make for the 2026 MotoGP season

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta says he will change his “mentality” for the start of the 2026 MotoGP season, after being “really surprised at how bad” KTM started this year.

The 21-year-old’s breakout rookie campaign in 2024 had already positioned him as a potential title fighter with KTM in 2025.

But KTM started the season off poorly, with its development hopes not helped by the major financial crisis that enveloped the company in the winter.

Pedro Acosta wouldn’t score a podium until the Czech Grand Prix weekend just before the summer break, with an upgraded bike allowing him to consistently challenge for the rostrum.

However, persistent tyre wear problems on the KTM meant Acosta ended his second year in the premier class without a win.

KTM’s “limitations not small”, says Acosta

Acosta’s strong end to the 2025 season saw him finish fourth in the championship, though he admitted in Valencia that KTM “fought for nothing” this year.

Looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, he said: “First of all, win a race.

“We are trying. But I see this as the medium-term, I’m talking about one year, because we know the limitations we have are not small ones. We have limitations.

“No expectations.

“I was really surprised at how bad we started this season, and I don’t want to come back with that mentality again and these feelings.

“I just want to wait until Sepang, jump on the bike and then see what the problems are, and then after work on that.”

The first few months of the 2026 season will be important for KTM in convincing Acosta to remain with the brand for 2027.

He was already linked with moves away from KTM this year, with Acosta holding talks with VR46 Ducati and touted as a potential Honda option.

On the subject of deciding his future plans, Acosta said in a recent interview that 2027 will be a “lottery” for every rider due to the rules shake-up.

Pedro Acosta’s “mentality” change to avoid KTM disappointment in MotoGP 2026
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri tipped to deploy “acceptable” Lewis Hamilton tactic in Abu Dhabi finale
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton
BSB News
Scottish Superstock rider was “touch and go” after horror Donington crash
1h ago
Callum Grigor. Credit: Facebook/Grigor Racing.
F1 News
Rival teams warned to “be careful” of Williams after “Mercedes-level” claim
2h ago
Williams celebrate in Qatar
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo: Alvaro Bautista makes MotoGP-WorldSBK difference “clear”
2h ago
Jorge Lorenzo speaks to TNT Sports, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Did Aprilia expect Raul Fernandez MotoGP victory contention? “Not really”
2h ago
Raul Fernandez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Jake Dixon torn between two defining Moto2 victories
2h ago
Jake Dixon, Aron Canet, Silverstone 2024
F1 News
Ferrari slammed for “weak excuse” over halted 2025 F1 car development
4h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
KTM MotoGP star Maverick Vinales rides Yamaha at Valencia track day
4h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
VR46 rider hopes to capitalise on crew chief stability after “roller-coaster” MotoGP season
5h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
“Too much drama” in GP24/GP25 debate, says one Ducati MotoGP rider
5h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP