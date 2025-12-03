Pedro Acosta’s “mentality” change to avoid KTM disappointment in MotoGP 2026

Pedro Acosta says he will change his “mentality” for the start of the 2026 MotoGP season, after being “really surprised at how bad” KTM started this year.

The 21-year-old’s breakout rookie campaign in 2024 had already positioned him as a potential title fighter with KTM in 2025.

But KTM started the season off poorly, with its development hopes not helped by the major financial crisis that enveloped the company in the winter.

Pedro Acosta wouldn’t score a podium until the Czech Grand Prix weekend just before the summer break, with an upgraded bike allowing him to consistently challenge for the rostrum.

However, persistent tyre wear problems on the KTM meant Acosta ended his second year in the premier class without a win.

KTM’s “limitations not small”, says Acosta

Acosta’s strong end to the 2025 season saw him finish fourth in the championship, though he admitted in Valencia that KTM “fought for nothing” this year.

Looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, he said: “First of all, win a race.

“We are trying. But I see this as the medium-term, I’m talking about one year, because we know the limitations we have are not small ones. We have limitations.

“No expectations.

“I was really surprised at how bad we started this season, and I don’t want to come back with that mentality again and these feelings.

“I just want to wait until Sepang, jump on the bike and then see what the problems are, and then after work on that.”

The first few months of the 2026 season will be important for KTM in convincing Acosta to remain with the brand for 2027.

He was already linked with moves away from KTM this year, with Acosta holding talks with VR46 Ducati and touted as a potential Honda option.

On the subject of deciding his future plans, Acosta said in a recent interview that 2027 will be a “lottery” for every rider due to the rules shake-up.