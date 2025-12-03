Seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says “it’s not possible” to “live with resentment”, as he appears to draw a line under his feud with Valentino Rossi.

The fallout between the 32-year-old and nine-time grand prix world champion Valentino Rossi in 2015 has been prominent in the headlines this year.

As well as 2025 marking the 10th anniversary of that infamous moment, it was also the year Marc Marquez matched Rossi’s tally of world titles.

The war of words between the pair has continued on and off, even after Rossi retired in 2021, with several interviews last year by the Italian stoking those flames again.

In a recent TV interview following his 2025 title win, Marquez said he “didn’t care” about Rossi’s opinion of him and believes the latter feels the same.

Now, speaking with El Periodico, Marquez has touched on this rivalry again, but has moved to effectively lay it to rest.

“One of the things I’ve learned throughout my racing career is to have respect for my rivals,” he said.

“On the track, everyone tried to do their best, and any situations or accidents you or others cause are always involuntary, because we all push ourselves to the limit.

“The fans appreciate this spectacle, but it has its risks.

“Many times a rider, with adrenaline pumping, makes a mistake, gets penalised and that’s it.

“One of the things I’ve learned is that it’s difficult to live with resentment; it’s not possible.”

The bad blood between Marquez and Rossi still has its flash points among fans, with the Ducati rider booed during the podium ceremony after winning the sprint at Mugello this year.

But there has been a shift in fan perception, with Rossi receiving a loud chorus of boos during the end-of-season MotoGP awards gala during a video segment.

After injuring his shoulder in a collision with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix, Marquez had to call for calm among his fans after the Italian faced social media abuse for the incident.

Marquez dominated the 2025 season with 11 wins and 14 sprint victories, though was forced to sit out the final four rounds following the Indonesia incident.

