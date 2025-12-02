F1’s worst-kept secret out as Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen’s 2026 teammate

Red Bull finally reveal Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 teammate

Max Verstappen's next Red Bull F1 teammate has finally been confirm.

Verstappen will be joined by Hadjar at Red Bull next year
Verstappen will be joined by Hadjar at Red Bull next year

Red Bull have revealed the driver line-ups at their two teams for the 2026 F1 season.

As had been expected, Isack Hadjar will be promoted from Racing Bulls to drive alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull’s main team next season.

Hadjar replaces Yuki Tsunoda, who is left without a full-time drive for 2026 but will serve as reserve driver for Red Bull.

“I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula One," Hadjar said. 

"After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me. 

"This year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the Team‘s support and preparation. 

"I feel ready to go to Oracle Red Bull Racing and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for."

Tsunoda’s departure comes as no surprise following a difficult year in which he has struggled to make an impact in the second Red Bull since taking the seat from Liam Lawson at the third round of the season.

Lindblad to make F1 debut 

Lindblad has won two races in F2 this year
Lindblad has won two races in F2 this year

At Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad will make his F1 debut next year, joining Lawson, who has been retained.

The highly-rated 18-year-old Lindblad sits sixth in the Formula 2 championship with one round to go in Abu Dhabi.

Lindblad has won two races this year in F2. 

"Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula One so it’s a proud moment to take this step," Lindblad said. 
 
"I’m extremely grateful to the Red Bull Junior Programme and my personal team for their guidance, mentorship and belief; none of this would have been possible without their support. 
 
"2026 will be a big challenge and I know there’s a lot to learn, but I’m ready to work closely with the team and rise to it. I can’t wait to get started, it’s going to be an exciting year!”

Red Bull’s decision means all 22 seats are now locked in place on the F1 grid for the 2026 season.

The announcement came ahead of this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Verstappen is in a three-way F1 title showdown.

Verstappen could claim an unprecedented fifth consecutive world title if manages to overturn a 12-point deficit to McLaren’s Lando Norris on Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit.

F1’s worst-kept secret out as Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen’s 2026 teammate
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Not your average track day: BSB Champion takes on MotoGP winner at Portimao!
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira and Kyle Ryde on-track together at Portimao. Credit: Instagram/No Limits Trackdays.
F1 Feature
What next for Yuki Tsunoda in F1 after brutal Red Bull axe?
1h ago
Tsunoda is Red Bull's latest victim
MotoGP News
Ex-MotoGP rider hospitalised in Valentino Rossi event crash vows comeback
2h ago
Mattia Pasini, 2020
MotoGP Feature
What would the 2025 MotoGP season have looked like without Marc Marquez?
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why MotoGP concession change timing works out for Honda
2h ago
Honda RC213Vs

More News

F1 News
2026 F1 driver line-up: The complete grid for next season
2h ago
Verstappen and Hadjar will team up at Red Bull
F1 News
Red Bull finally reveal Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 teammate
3h ago
Verstappen will be joined by Hadjar at Red Bull next year
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro “almost crying”: “It's amazing what Pol did”
4h ago
Aleix Espargaro
RR News
Isle of Man TT winner’s race-used gear goes up for auction
5h ago
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
Brad Pitt to play Valentino Rossi in MotoGP movie? “We look alike!”
5h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, trackside. Credit: Gold and Goose.