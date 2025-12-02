F1’s worst-kept secret out as Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen’s 2026 teammate

Red Bull have revealed the driver line-ups at their two teams for the 2026 F1 season.

As had been expected, Isack Hadjar will be promoted from Racing Bulls to drive alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull’s main team next season.

Hadjar replaces Yuki Tsunoda, who is left without a full-time drive for 2026 but will serve as reserve driver for Red Bull.

“I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula One," Hadjar said.

"After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

"This year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the Team‘s support and preparation.

"I feel ready to go to Oracle Red Bull Racing and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for."

Tsunoda’s departure comes as no surprise following a difficult year in which he has struggled to make an impact in the second Red Bull since taking the seat from Liam Lawson at the third round of the season.

Lindblad to make F1 debut

Lindblad has won two races in F2 this year

At Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad will make his F1 debut next year, joining Lawson, who has been retained.

The highly-rated 18-year-old Lindblad sits sixth in the Formula 2 championship with one round to go in Abu Dhabi.

Lindblad has won two races this year in F2.

"Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula One so it’s a proud moment to take this step," Lindblad said.

"I’m extremely grateful to the Red Bull Junior Programme and my personal team for their guidance, mentorship and belief; none of this would have been possible without their support.

"2026 will be a big challenge and I know there’s a lot to learn, but I’m ready to work closely with the team and rise to it. I can’t wait to get started, it’s going to be an exciting year!”

Red Bull’s decision means all 22 seats are now locked in place on the F1 grid for the 2026 season.

The announcement came ahead of this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Verstappen is in a three-way F1 title showdown.

Verstappen could claim an unprecedented fifth consecutive world title if manages to overturn a 12-point deficit to McLaren’s Lando Norris on Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit.

