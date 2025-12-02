What next for Yuki Tsunoda in F1 after brutal Red Bull axe?

Yuki Tsunoda has been left without a race seat for F1 2026 after becoming the latest driver to be dropped by Red Bull after less than a season.

Red Bull confirmed on Tuesday the expected decision to replace Tsunoda with Isack Hadjar, who will become Max Verstappen’s next teammate in 2026.

With Arvid Linblad promoted to sister team Racing Bulls alongside the retained Liam Lawson, there is no space for Tsunoda on next year’s grid.

It hardly comes a surprise after Tsunoda struggled to make an impact in the second Red Bull after swapping seats with Lawson at the third round of the season.

Tsunoda has, however, been handed a new role at Red Bull as a reserve driver for 2026 as part of the team’s shake-up.

Even though Tsunoda will face a year on the sidelines not racing, he will crucially stay within F1 paddock, and that could help him secure a full-time return in 2027 when the driver market is expected to be pretty volatile.

After all, the same role has helped Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo secure F1 comebacks in the past.

But which teams could potentially provide Tsunoda with a landing spot in 2027?

Aston Martin

Could Tsunoda end up at Aston Martin-Honda?

One option for Tsunoda could come at Aston Martin.

Aston Martin have secured a works deal with Honda from 2026, so there would be clear appeal to having the Japanese racer on their books.

With Fernando Alonso’s future uncertain beyond the end of next season, there could yet be a full-time opening at Aston Martin for 2027.

Alonso’s contract expires at the end of 2026, by which point the two-time world champion will be 45 years old. The Spaniard has admitted he has already “thought about” leaving F1.

Even if Alonso stayed put at Aston Martin alongside Lance Stroll for 2027, staying within the F1 circus next year could open the door to other opportunities for Tsunoda.

Whether or not Aston Martin would view Tsunoda as a strong enough candidate to place alongside Stroll remains to be seen.

After all, the likes of Verstappen, George Russell or even Oscar Piastri could be poachable.

Alpine

There is likely to be a seat open at Alpine, with Franco Colapinto only confirmed for 2026. The Argentine will have nowhere to hide next year and will need to perform if he is to remain at the French squad for 2027.

With Pierre Gasly locked down until at least the end of 2028, could Tsunoda reunite with his former AlphaTauri teammate? Gasly and Tsunoda get along well and Alpine would certainly boast one of the strongest midfield pairings on the grid.

Alpine reportedly expressed an interest in Tsunoda while his Red Bull future was uncertain before handing Colapinto a fresh deal. Could Alpine revisit this in 12 months time?

Tsunoda and Gasly have been F1 teammates before

Haas

Another possible lifeline could be found at Haas.

There is a lot of talk about Oliver Bearman’s future with the Briton already being linked with becoming Ferrari’s next driver - possibly as soon as 2027 - following an impressive rookie F1 season.

If that were to happen, Haas would need a replacement. Tsunoda is rated extremely highly by Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu.

Haas also have a technical partnership with Toyota and one imagines the manufacturer would be keen to align themselves with Japan’s most prominent F1 talent, though it would likely require Tsunoda to split from Honda.

Cadillac

There are two extra seats on the grid from next year with Cadillac joining F1.

The American outfit already have experienced pair Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez locked down for 2026, but who knows what direction Cadillac will want to go in 2027 and beyond depending on their competitiveness.

Bottas and Perez are not getting any younger, while Tsunoda is hitting the prime of his F1 career and could provide a longer-term option.

Cadillac are clearly not put off by signing a driver who was burned by being Verstappen’s teammate.