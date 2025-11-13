Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says Valentino Rossi won’t be bothered if the Spaniard wins a 10th world title, but is “focusing on those who bring me value”.

The 32-year-old won his seventh MotoGP title and ninth overall in grand prix racing earlier this year with Ducati, bringing him level with Valentino Rossi.

It’s a feat that ironically comes 10 years on from the pair’s bitter fallout over the conclusion of the 2015 season, with their relationship remaining fractured to this day.

Marc Marquez is now within one of winning a 10th grand prix world title, which Rossi was unable to do following his ninth and final crown in 2009.

Their relationship has been in the spotlight all season, with a notable incident at the Catalan Grand Prix sparking a social media storm when the pair walked past each other in pitlane and didn’t exchange a look.

Marquez said at the time that he was so focused on the race ahead that he simply didn’t see Rossi.

In an interview with El Larguero, Marquez was asked about Rossi and about the prospect of beating his MotoGP records.

“Rossi obsessed? Everyone sees things differently,” he began.

“I’m not there looking back. If I win my 10th world championship, I don’t think he’ll worry.

“And, honestly, I don’t care. I’m focusing on those who bring me value.

“What if we met? No, we wouldn’t say hello. He doesn’t need me, and I don’t need him. But motorcycling, yes, needs both of us.”

Marquez has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since the Indonesian Grand Prix, when he was taken out of the race by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

The Ducati rider required surgery on the injury, which has ruled him out of the rest of the 2025 season.

However, his recovery has been going well, with Marquez appearing in front of the media in Spain earlier this week without a sling on his arm for the first time.

His manager also recently said that he believed Marquez would be able to get back onto a motorbike to begin training again soon.

Marquez is expected to be fit enough to take part in pre-season testing in Malaysia at the beginning of February next year.