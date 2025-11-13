Marc Marquez on Valentino Rossi MotoGP feud: ‘I focus on who brings me value’

Marc Marquez has spoken on his feud with Valentino Rossi after his 2025 MotoGP title

Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says Valentino Rossi won’t be bothered if the Spaniard wins a 10th world title, but is “focusing on those who bring me value”.

The 32-year-old won his seventh MotoGP title and ninth overall in grand prix racing earlier this year with Ducati, bringing him level with Valentino Rossi.

It’s a feat that ironically comes 10 years on from the pair’s bitter fallout over the conclusion of the 2015 season, with their relationship remaining fractured to this day.

Marc Marquez is now within one of winning a 10th grand prix world title, which Rossi was unable to do following his ninth and final crown in 2009.

Their relationship has been in the spotlight all season, with a notable incident at the Catalan Grand Prix sparking a social media storm when the pair walked past each other in pitlane and didn’t exchange a look.

Marquez said at the time that he was so focused on the race ahead that he simply didn’t see Rossi.

In an interview with El Larguero, Marquez was asked about Rossi and about the prospect of beating his MotoGP records.

“Rossi obsessed? Everyone sees things differently,” he began.

“I’m not there looking back. If I win my 10th world championship, I don’t think he’ll worry.

“And, honestly, I don’t care. I’m focusing on those who bring me value.

“What if we met? No, we wouldn’t say hello. He doesn’t need me, and I don’t need him. But motorcycling, yes, needs both of us.”

Marquez has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since the Indonesian Grand Prix, when he was taken out of the race by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

The Ducati rider required surgery on the injury, which has ruled him out of the rest of the 2025 season.

However, his recovery has been going well, with Marquez appearing in front of the media in Spain earlier this week without a sling on his arm for the first time.

His manager also recently said that he believed Marquez would be able to get back onto a motorbike to begin training again soon.

Marquez is expected to be fit enough to take part in pre-season testing in Malaysia at the beginning of February next year.

Marc Marquez on Valentino Rossi MotoGP feud: ‘I focus on who brings me value’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Have Lewis Hamilton’s improvement documents offended Ferrari?
8m ago
Hamilton is still podium-less for Ferrari
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin’s MotoGP injury ‘worse than expected’: ‘I’ve only ridden a scooter…’
24m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP issues update on injured riders ahead of Valencia finale
49m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Australian burger chain apologises for Oscar Piastri F1 form ‘curse’
1h ago
Piastri's hopes of winning a maiden F1 title are fading
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez says he ‘deserves’ 2026 MotoGP title-favourite tag
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo outlines fears of ‘destroyed’ V4 MotoGP test in Valencia
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira confirms 2026 WorldSBK crew chief, first BMW test date
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: Ducati test role “great opportunity” for “dream” 2027 MotoGP debut
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
The Red Bull “trick” that helped Max Verstappen and irked McLaren
2h ago
Verstappen charged from the pitlane to third
WSBK News
Ducati cup to feature at multiple WorldSBK events in 2026
2h ago
Ducati V2 Future Champ Academy Panigale V2 S. Credit: Ducati.