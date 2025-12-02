Not your average track day: BSB Champion takes on MotoGP winner at Portimao!

Kyle Ryde and Miguel Oliveira were on-track together at Portimao for some off-season riding.

Miguel Oliveira and Kyle Ryde on-track together at Portimao. Credit: Instagram/No Limits Trackdays.
Miguel Oliveira and Kyle Ryde on-track together at Portimao. Credit: Instagram/No Limits…

MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira and two-time BSB Champion Kyle Ryde have taken to the track together at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

The two were both on-track with new machinery in the Algarve, at a track day hosted by No Limits.

Oliveira was out on an all-black BMW M1000 RR that he first rode in Jerez last week (26–27 November) as he continues his adaptation to the Bavarian bike, while Ryde was aboard a Ducati Panigale V4 S which of course shares much of its specification with the V4 R Ryde will race in BSB next year.

In a way, the two riding together in Portugal is a look into an alternative timeline, Ryde having competed in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and CEV Moto3 championship between 2011–2013 when Oliveira was beginning his career in the World Championship with Estrella Galicia Honda and then Mahindra.

As it is, the two have never competed against each other and have rarely, if ever, ridden together, but Oliveira’s transition from the MotoGP paddock to World Superbike brings him closer to Ryde’s sphere in 2026.

The two are of course set for very different campaigns next year, Ryde looking to become the first rider to win three consecutive BSB titles since Niall Mackenzie won his third straight title in 1998; while Oliveira will be making his first campaign in World Superbike in a BMW team that has tasted almost unprecedented success in the past two seasons with 39 victories taken by the team between Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark, as well as two titles for the former.

