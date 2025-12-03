One-time BSB Superstock Champion Taylor Mackenzie and current Endurance World Championship rider Danny Webb have linked up to form a new platform for motorcycle racing personnel.

The new platform, called The Paddock Network, is aimed at providing a dedicated space for teams to advertise positions, and for people who want to work in motorcycle racing to look and apply for jobs in the sport. With both riders having experience of racing and working in multiple paddocks, including MotoGP, its a platform whose creation has been informed by the "lived experience" of both, a statement from the platform reads.

“Everyone in racing knows how chaotic this process can be,” said Taylor Mackenzie, co-founder of The Paddock Network.

“Right now, teams rely on scattered Facebook posts and word of mouth to find available riders or staff. If a mechanic becomes free, or a rider is looking for a seat, there has never been a central place to go. We’ve built The Paddock Network to fix that.”

Danny Webb added: “We want to build the missing link in motorsport. Whether it is a British Superbike team looking for weekend mechanics, a Moto3 team trying to fill a workshop position, or a junior rider trying to get noticed, this is a place where everyone in the paddock can finally connect.”

The Paddock Network is not aimed solely at technical staff, but also roles based around hospitality or content creation, for example.

It aims even to cater for riders who have lost their ride “with no warning and have only a few days to find a new opportunity,” and “junior riders without management [who might] struggle to get seen by teams”.

The site is already live now with positions available at teams such as MLav Racing, Honda Racing UK, and McAMS Yamaha.