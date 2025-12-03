Taylor Mackenzie, Danny Webb launch new platform for motorcycle racing jobs

Taylor Mackenzie and Danny Webb have launched a new platform for motorcycle racing recruitment.

Taylor Mackenzie. Credit: The Paddock Network.
Taylor Mackenzie. Credit: The Paddock Network.

One-time BSB Superstock Champion Taylor Mackenzie and current Endurance World Championship rider Danny Webb have linked up to form a new platform for motorcycle racing personnel.

The new platform, called The Paddock Network, is aimed at providing a dedicated space for teams to advertise positions, and for people who want to work in motorcycle racing to look and apply for jobs in the sport. With both riders having experience of racing and working in multiple paddocks, including MotoGP, its a platform whose creation has been informed by the "lived experience" of both, a statement from the platform reads.

“Everyone in racing knows how chaotic this process can be,” said Taylor Mackenzie, co-founder of The Paddock Network. 

“Right now, teams rely on scattered Facebook posts and word of mouth to find available riders or staff. If a mechanic becomes free, or a rider is looking for a seat, there has never been a central place to go. We’ve built The Paddock Network to fix that.”

Danny Webb added: “We want to build the missing link in motorsport. Whether it is a British Superbike team looking for weekend mechanics, a Moto3 team trying to fill a workshop position, or a junior rider trying to get noticed, this is a place where everyone in the paddock can finally connect.”

The Paddock Network is not aimed solely at technical staff, but also roles based around hospitality or content creation, for example. 

It aims even to cater for riders who have lost their ride “with no warning and have only a few days to find a new opportunity,” and “junior riders without management [who might] struggle to get seen by teams”.

The site is already live now with positions available at teams such as MLav Racing, Honda Racing UK, and McAMS Yamaha.

Taylor Mackenzie, Danny Webb launch new platform for motorcycle racing jobs
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri tipped to deploy “acceptable” Lewis Hamilton tactic in Abu Dhabi finale
6m ago
Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton
BSB News
Scottish Superstock rider was “touch and go” after horror Donington crash
36m ago
Callum Grigor. Credit: Facebook/Grigor Racing.
F1 News
Rival teams warned to “be careful” of Williams after “Mercedes-level” claim
1h ago
Williams celebrate in Qatar
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo: Alvaro Bautista makes MotoGP-WorldSBK difference “clear”
1h ago
Jorge Lorenzo speaks to TNT Sports, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Did Aprilia expect Raul Fernandez MotoGP victory contention? “Not really”
1h ago
Raul Fernandez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Jake Dixon torn between two defining Moto2 victories
1h ago
Jake Dixon, Aron Canet, Silverstone 2024
F1 News
Ferrari slammed for “weak excuse” over halted 2025 F1 car development
3h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
KTM MotoGP star Maverick Vinales rides Yamaha at Valencia track day
3h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
VR46 rider hopes to capitalise on crew chief stability after “roller-coaster” MotoGP season
4h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
“Too much drama” in GP24/GP25 debate, says one Ducati MotoGP rider
4h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP