Ex-MotoGP rider hospitalised in Valentino Rossi event crash vows comeback

Former MotoGP racer Mattia Pasini has vowed to return to Valentino Rossi’s 100Km of Champions, after a scary crash left him unconscious at the 2025 event.

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi staged the 11th running of his 100Km of Champions dirt track contest last weekend at his VR46 Ranch in Tavullia.

The event gathers together stars from across the motorcycle racing spectrum.

Mattia Pasini, veteran of the Moto2 class and a MotoGP rider during the 2012 season, is a regular at Rossi’s ranch.

But his 100Km of Champions event ended with a scary crash on Friday 28 November, after a collision with 2014 Moto2 champion Tito Rabat.

Pasini was knocked unconscious in the incident and was transferred to a local hospital by air ambulance as a precaution. He suffered no serious injuries.

Speaking to Italy’s GPOne, Pasini explained how the crash unfolded.

“What can I say; I really bit the dust,” he said.

“But that can happen in flat track racing. The crash was intense, and I was out of commission for about two minutes.

“But luckily, the lights came back on. After two days in hospital, I’m feeling much better.

“I was sprinting on Tito’s rear wheel. His bike stood up as he accelerated out of the oval, and his rear wheel swept my front wheel out from under me.

“I can’t blame Tito. It was just bad luck. I hit the ground really hard, on the left side of my body. I was gone immediately.

“Two doctors were immediately on the scene. Dr Berardi and Dr Lucidi - they are the names of my guardian angels.

“As a precaution, they arranged for rapid transport to the hospital. It was my first helicopter flight. There, they gave me a thorough examination and checked for any serious injuries.”

Pasini said Rossi was “very relieved” when he regained consciousness.

Despite the scary incident, Pasini says he will "definitely be back" for the 12th edition of the 100Km of Champions.

“In the end, it’s just bruising; the blood vessels and a major artery above my buttocks are also affected.

“But overall, nothing serious, and they released me after two days.

“When I came to after the crash, I first saw the two doctors, and then Vale. He was very relieved, but also worried.

“I apologised that I could no longer ride in the main race, but that I will definitely be back on the starting grid next year.”

Pecco Bagnaia and Augusto Fernandez won the main 100Km race last weekend.