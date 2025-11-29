Bagnaia, Fernandez win Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions dirt track race
MotoGP duo Francesco Bagnaia and Augusto Fernandez clinch victory in Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions dirt track race.
Francesco Bagnaia and fellow MotoGP rider Augusto Fernandez won the 11th edition of the 100km of Champions dirt track race, held at Valentino Rossi’s moto ranch in Tavullia on Saturday.
Bagnaia and Fernandez fought through from ninth on the grid, beating defending 100km winner (and 2026 MotoGP rookie) Diogo Moreira, this time paired with Federico Fuligni.
HRC MotoGP rider Luca Marini, a five-time 100km winner with brother Rossi, and Matteo Patacca completed the podium in third.
It was the first victory for VR46 Academy member Bagnaia in the 100km contest.
“Winning at home hits different 🏆🔥” Bagnaia wrote on social media.
This year’s event featured another all-star line-up of MotoGP, WorldSBK, Moto2 and road racing stars.
However, this time the 100km pairs were picked ‘by an algorithm’, using the results of the previous days.
Reigning Moto2 champion and new LCR Honda MotoGP rider Moreira qualified on pole ahead of Sprint race winner Valentino Rossi and team-mate Mattia Casadei.
100km dei Campioni – Winners (2014-2025):
1st edition: Nicolo Bulega, Lorenzo Baldassarri
2nd edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
3rd edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
4th edition: Franco Morbidelli, Mattia Pasini
5th edition: Valentino Rossi, Franco Morbidelli
6th edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
7th edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
8th edition: Lorenzo Baldassarri, Elia Bartolini
9th edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
10th edition: Diogo Moreira, Thomas Chareyre
11th edition: Francesco Bagnaia, Augusto Fernandez
Friday’s opening day of action saw Moreira take pole before 46-year-old Rossi triumphed in the first ever ranch Sprint, ahead of Marini and Elia Bartolini:
The traditional day one Americana elimination contest ended in victory for Bartolini ahead of Moreira, Bulega and Moto2 star Senna Agius.
Twelve-time grand prix winner and Sky Sport commentator Mattia Pasini - winner of the 4th edition of the 100km with Franco Morbidelli - was airlifted to hospital, but later posted: "Thanks to all the great doctors, don't worry: I'm fine!"
Morbidelli, a former 100km winner with Rossi, wasn’t able to ride due to his Valencia hand injury.