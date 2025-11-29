Francesco Bagnaia and fellow MotoGP rider Augusto Fernandez won the 11th edition of the 100km of Champions dirt track race, held at Valentino Rossi’s moto ranch in Tavullia on Saturday.

Bagnaia and Fernandez fought through from ninth on the grid, beating defending 100km winner (and 2026 MotoGP rookie) Diogo Moreira, this time paired with Federico Fuligni.

HRC MotoGP rider Luca Marini, a five-time 100km winner with brother Rossi, and Matteo Patacca completed the podium in third.

It was the first victory for VR46 Academy member Bagnaia in the 100km contest.

“Winning at home hits different 🏆🔥” Bagnaia wrote on social media.

This year’s event featured another all-star line-up of MotoGP, WorldSBK, Moto2 and road racing stars.

However, this time the 100km pairs were picked ‘by an algorithm’, using the results of the previous days.

Reigning Moto2 champion and new LCR Honda MotoGP rider Moreira qualified on pole ahead of Sprint race winner Valentino Rossi and team-mate Mattia Casadei.