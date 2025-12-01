Unique Valentino Rossi items sell for five-figure sum in aid of childrens charity

A set of ultra-rare riding leathers and a crash helmet designed for MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi have sold in a UNICEF auction for almost €40,000.

The Italian made his grand prix motorcycle racing debut in 1996 in the 125cc class and carved out one of the most illustrious careers in motorsport over the next two decades.

Valentino Rossi won nine world championships in total, with seven of those coming in MotoGP between 2001 and 2009.

Winning 89 races in the premier class, Rossi retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season to pursue GT car racing.

As part of his 46th birthday celebrations earlier this year, long-time riding equipment manufacturer partner Dainese created an ultra-limited set of leathers for Rossi.

Just 46 examples of the Soleluna Vale46 leathers, and accompanying AGV helmet, were made for general sale.

As part of an auction set up by UNICEF Italy, the very first set of leathers and helmet were put up for sale to raise funds for the organisation’s Road Safety programme, which helps to minimise traffic deaths in those aged 5-19.

The gear is unique as it is the very first set made, with Rossi using them during a track day at Mugello on a Yamaha R1.

The action concluded on Saturday night and raised €38,200 for UNICEF.

This isn’t the only high-ticket Rossi item that has gone on sale this year.

The BMW M4 GT3 race car that he used at his first 24 Hours of Le Mans was auctioned by RM Sothebys and sold well above estimates at £561,480.

Rossi was in race action last weekend during his 11th 100Km of Champions dirt track event held at his VR46 Ranch.

Double MotoGP world champion and Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez won the main race, while Rossi and his half-brother Luca Marini finished second.

Rossi’s racing plans for the 2026 season remain unknown at this stage.

Competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship with WRT BMW since last year, Rossi looks set to be squeezed out of the line-up for 2026.

