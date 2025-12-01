Fernando Alonso blames “spirit inside the car” for unusual Qatar spin

“I don’t know what to call them, a bit paranormal, there’s a spirit inside the car.”

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has pointed to “paranormal” activity as the cause of his unusual spin at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Alonso was enjoying a strong race, running inside the top six after an impressive opening stint. However, he lost control of his Aston Martin at Turn 10, spinning 360 degrees.

Fortunately for Alonso, he only lost two positions — to George Russell and Isack Hadjar

Hadjar’s late-race puncture gave Alonso one of those places back, allowing him to leave Qatar with seventh.

Alonso enjoyed a strong weekend otherwise, also scoring points in the Qatar sprint race. Aston Martin have moved back ahead of Haas in the fight for seventh in the constructors’ championship.

When speaking after the race, Alonso referred to a “spirit inside the car” which he believes contributed to his mistake.

“No, I was taking it easy, the truth is that I wasn’t pushing 100%, but this car has disconnections, I don’t know what to call them, a bit paranormal, there’s a spirit inside the car,” Alonso said.

“Yesterday I suddenly lost the front end for three or four corners. In one of them, I suddenly went off onto the gravel, turning the steering wheel to the max. It was as if I had no front wheels…

“And today it was the rear wheels, suddenly a lash, so we’re hypersensitive to the wind, hypersensitive to one or two degrees of temperature, we’re always on a knife edge and today I made that mistake, but fortunately I was very lucky that there was no gravel, that there was nothing and that I didn’t have a train of cars behind me. There were only two at the time.”

Alonso rumours swirl

Sky Italia are reporting that Alonso and his girlfriend, Melissa Jimenez, are expecting a child.

The news hasn’t yet been confirmed by either Alonso or Jimenez.

At 44, Alonso is the oldest driver on the F1 grid, having made his debut back in 2001.

He won two titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, while he missed out on the 2007 crown by one point. The Spaniard also had near-misses with Ferrari in 2010 and 2012.

Since 2013, Alonso hasn’t won a race after stints with McLaren and Alpine. He is now pinning his hopes on 2026 — and the first Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin.

It could be a big year for Alonso off the track too, if Sky Italia’s report proves accurate.

Alonso could join Max Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg as one of the only dads on the grid.

Fernando Alonso blames “spirit inside the car” for unusual Qatar spin
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher brutally calls out McLaren strategy fumble
29m ago
McLaren botched their strategy under the Safety Car
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: Best advice and “hardest thing to accept” in MotoGP 2025
35m ago
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
KTM says major MotoGP investment deal could be done “before Christmas”
46m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli blacks out social media after death threats as Red Bull issue apology
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
WSBK News
Yamaha must “wait” for final verdict on 2026 WorldSBK development
1h ago
Andrea Locatelli, November 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro receives “unexpected” Ducati MotoGP gift
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro, Pramac Ducati, 2010 Portuguese MotoGP
WSBK News
Alex Lowes confident of Bimota WorldSBK “steps” but “it’s difficult to know”
2h ago
Alex Lowes, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Fabio Quartararo reveals MotoGP season he enjoyed more than his title year
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, pole position, Jerez 2019
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez issues results warning after dominant 2025 MotoGP title
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
2h ago
Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP