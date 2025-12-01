When Red Bull will announce F1 2026 line-up with decision made

Red Bull have made a final decision about their driver line-up for the 2026 F1 season.

Red Bull will reveal the driver line-ups across their two teams on Tuesday ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda is expected to be replaced by Isack Hadjar in the main Red Bull team to partner four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad is set to fill Hadjar’s vacated seat at sister team Racing Bulls.

It remains to be seen whether the final seat at Racing Bulls will be filled by Tsunoda, or incumbent Liam Lawson.

Lawson appears to have done enough to warrant staying at Racing Bulls next year. The Kiwi finished ninth and one place ahead of the struggling Tsunoda in Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

While Tsunoda has made encouraging progress in recent weeks, and been let down by Red Bull errors, the writing appears to have been on the wall for the Japanese driver for some time.

"All I can tell you is that we will in fact stick to our plan and we will announce on Tuesday what the driver line-up is," Red Bull team princiapl Laurent Mekies confirmed.

Verstappen goes into the Abu Dhabi season finale in a three-way title showdown with McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Dutchman capitalised on McLaren’s strategic blunder to claim his seventh win of the season in Qatar, and cut his deficit to Norris in the championship down to 12 points.

Tsunoda is set to lose his Red Bull seat

Red Bull have not wanted their driver line-up to distract from Verstappen's ongoing bid to win a fifth consecutive world championship.

“We are confident it will not disturb the focus in Abu Dhabi,” Mekies added.

"It could be down to the last point. It could be mega important. You have seen today Lando fall back into the pack behind Kimi [Antonelli] and Carlos [Sainz], but he was very close to falling back behind Fernando [Alonso] and the other guys where Yuki potentially was.

"It will be super important to have Yuki at 100%. He has done a strong weekend with us. Strong on Friday, strong in the sprint, P5. Yes, he got kicked out of Q1, but that was only three-tenths off Max. There are a lot of guys that would be happy to be three tenths off Max in qualifying.

"So, he has done a strong weekend. We need another strong weekend in Abu Dhabi, because everything will be needed.”

Assuming Tsunoda does not return to Racing Bulls for 2026, his links to Honda could open the door to a move to Aston Martin.

However, with Aston Martin already having Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll locked down for next season, this would have to be in the form of a backup role.