‘Nothing to do with that’ – Lando Norris claps back at theories over Qatar strategy

Were McLaren trying to be 'fair' with their strategy calls at the Qatar Grand Prix?

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has rejected suggestions that McLaren’s controversial strategy call in Qatar was designed to maintain fairness between him and teammate Oscar Piastri.

McLaren threw away the victory in Qatar by not stopping either driver under the early Safety Car. 

Norris and Piastri didn’t pit at the end of Lap 7, while nearly the entire field did.

Due to the enforced tyre stint lengths in play for this weekend, this left both drivers with a mountain to climb if they were to beat Max Verstappen to the win. 

Norris ultimately finished fourth, leaving him just 12 points ahead of Verstappen with one round to go.

Giving his view on McLaren’s strategy call in Qatar, Norris told Sky Sports: “It’s tough. We just had to have faith in the team making the right decision. It’s always a gamble.

“We were the ones who took a gamble in a way. Now it’s the wrong decision. We shouldn’t have done it.

“Oscar lost a win and I lost P2. We didn’t do a good job today but we’ve done plenty of good jobs in all the races.

“We’ve won the constructors’ six races ago because of that. Not our finest day but that’s life.”

Dismisses ‘fairness’ theory

One theory suggested McLaren didn’t pit either driver to keep things fair. 

Had they stopped both cars under the Safety Car, Norris would have had to queue behind Piastri, potentially losing track position. 

Conversely, pitting only one car could be seen as favouring one driver, particularly with the title race so close.

Norris dismissed any suggestion that McLaren’s strategy call was linked to ‘papaya rules’.

“No, nothing to do with that. Everyone keeps thinking that but it’s nothing to do with that,” he explained.

Red Bull “did a better job”

Norris’ lead is now just 12 points over Verstappen heading into Abu Dhabi next weekend. 

The British driver knows that a third-place finish will secure the title, even if Verstappen wins.

“I think they were as quick as today as they were yesterday. It’s just that they did a better job as a team and made the right call,” Norris added.

“Just review things – see what we could have done better. I think we already know why we didn’t make the right decision. We can’t get them all right. Just do the normal. Do the job. I do my job and if we do that we will be fine.”

In this article

‘Nothing to do with that’ – Lando Norris claps back at theories over Qatar strategy
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
How Max Verstappen reacted to McLaren’s costly strategy call
1m ago
Verstappen is right in the hunt for the world title
F1 News
‘Nothing to do with that’ – Lando Norris claps back at theories over Qatar strategy
28m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
McLaren provide explanation after owning up to strategy blunder
32m ago
McLaren threw away a potential 1-2
F1 News
‘Speechless’ Oscar Piastri criticises McLaren strategy call
56m ago
Piastri is 16 points behind Norris in the title race
F1 Results
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix
1h ago
Lando Norris

More News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix Race Results: Who finished where?
1h ago
Verstappen celebrates his seventh win of 2025
F1 News
Verstappen responds to Norris accusation amid F1 title mind games
3h ago
Norris and Verstappen start second and third
F1
2025 F1 Qatar GP Race - As it happened: Verstappen snatches victory from under McLaren's nose
3h ago
Qatar GP Start
MotoGP News
Aprilia needs correct “alchemy” for Jorge Martin in MotoGP 2026
5h ago
Jorge Martin speaks with Fabiano Sterlacchini, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
What Lando Norris needs to become F1 world champion in Qatar
9h ago
Norris can wrap up the world title in Qatar