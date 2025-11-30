F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris' lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 12 points following the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

A McLaren disaster in terms of strategy opened the door for Max Verstappen to take his seventh win of the year. Verstappen is now Norris’ closest rival heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren didn’t stop either Norris or Oscar Piastri under the Safety Car, while the rest of the field did. This meant the McLarens had to do their pit stops under green flag conditions.

With a two-stop strategy effectively mandatory, Piastri couldn’t make the time back up on Verstappen to take the win. 

After winning in Qatar, Verstappen said: "This was an incredible race for us. We made the right call as a team to box under that Safety Car. That was smart. I'm super happy to win here. We stay in the fight until the end. Incredible! It was a very strong race on a weekend that was a bit tough but we won the race and that was important."

Norris 12 points ahead of Verstappen 

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team7408
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7396
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7392
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2309
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0230
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0152
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0150
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing073
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing064
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team051
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber049
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team048
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team041
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team038
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing033
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team032
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team032
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team022
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber019
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Mercedes remain in second

There’s not been much change in the F1 constructors’ championship following the Qatar GP.

Mercedes remain in second ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari. Williams have cemented fifth-place - securing their highest finish since 2017.

Aston Martin have moved back ahead of Haas after a strong weekend for Fernando Alonso. 

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
CMcLaren F1 Team14800
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2459
3Oracle Red Bull Racing7426
4Scuderia Ferrari HP0382
5Atlassian Williams Racing0137
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team092
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team080
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team073
9Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber068
10BWT Alpine F1 Team022
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

