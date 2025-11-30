Lando Norris' lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 12 points following the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

A McLaren disaster in terms of strategy opened the door for Max Verstappen to take his seventh win of the year. Verstappen is now Norris’ closest rival heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren didn’t stop either Norris or Oscar Piastri under the Safety Car, while the rest of the field did. This meant the McLarens had to do their pit stops under green flag conditions.

With a two-stop strategy effectively mandatory, Piastri couldn’t make the time back up on Verstappen to take the win.

After winning in Qatar, Verstappen said: "This was an incredible race for us. We made the right call as a team to box under that Safety Car. That was smart. I'm super happy to win here. We stay in the fight until the end. Incredible! It was a very strong race on a weekend that was a bit tough but we won the race and that was important."

Norris 12 points ahead of Verstappen

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 7 408 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 396 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 392 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 309 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 230 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 152 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 150 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 73 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 64 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 51 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 49 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 48 13 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 41 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 38 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 33 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 32 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 32 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 22 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 19 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Mercedes remain in second

There’s not been much change in the F1 constructors’ championship following the Qatar GP.

Mercedes remain in second ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari. Williams have cemented fifth-place - securing their highest finish since 2017.

Aston Martin have moved back ahead of Haas after a strong weekend for Fernando Alonso.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points C McLaren F1 Team 14 800 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 459 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 426 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 382 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 137 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 92 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 80 8 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 73 9 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 68 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 22

