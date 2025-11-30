‘Speechless’ Oscar Piastri criticises McLaren F1 Qatar GP strategy call

Oscar Piastri has criticised McLaren’s strategy at the Qatar Grand Prix after missing out on victory to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen took full advantage from a strategy call from McLaren not to pit their drivers after an early Safety Car while all their rivals stopped.

Piastri had been in control of the early stages and McLaren had the outright pace to secure a 1-2 finish, but their strategy decision has been questioned.

The result means Lando Norris, Verstappen and Piastri will contest a final-race championship showdown at next weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris, who finished fourth, goes into the final round with a 12-point lead over Verstappen, with Piastri 16 points back in third.

“Speechless…” Piastri said over team radio following the chequered flag. "I don't have any words.”

Speaking in the parc ferme interviews immediately after the race, a forlorn-looking Piastri added: "Clearly we didn't get it right tonight.

"I drove the best race that I could and as fast as I could. There was nothing left out there.

"I tried my best but it wasn't to be tonight unfortunately.

"I think in hindsight it's pretty obvious what we would have done, but I'm sure we'll discuss it as a team.

"It's not all bad. It's been a really good weekend and the pace has been very strong.

"Obviously it's a little bit tough to swallow at the moment.”

Did McLaren hand the win to Verstappen?

McLaren have been accused of throwing away a sure-fire win and handing it on a silver platter to their main rival, Verstappen.

"In a normal race, Piastri had enough speed to win,” Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle said.

"But, McLaren rolled the dice differently to pretty much everyone else and that opened the door for Max Verstappen.”

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok said: "I truly believe today was a prime example where McLaren should have had a one-two.

"They did not split the strategy. That emphasis on trying to keep it equal perhaps, by not bringing both cars in, they have allowed Max to jump ahead.”

Sky’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz added: "Normally at the end of these races I speak to Andrea Stella or Zak Brown quite quickly.

"They are shell-shocked down here at McLaren. They don't know what to say, they have gone down to the back of the garage.

"They said no interviews until after the podium. They need to go and understand, get their ducks in a row, and explain this all away.”

