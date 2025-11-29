Here's the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid

McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts on pole position for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix. 

Sunday's penultimate grand prix of the 2025 F1 season takes place at 16:00 UK time. 

2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
17Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team

For the second time in as many days, Oscar Piastri lines up from the very front of the grid on pole position. 

Piastri is joined on the front row by McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris. 

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen going from third, it promises to be a thrilling start to Sunday's Grand Prix. 

George Russell put his Mercedes on the second row alongside Verstappen, with teammate Kimi Antonelli starting fifth. 

Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar starts a strong sixth, ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly's Alpine. 

Charles Leclerc lines up a disappointing 10th for Ferrari, who endured another miserable qualifying session in Qatar. 

Lewis Hamilton is set to start 17th after the seven-time world champion suffered his second early qualifying elimination in as many days. 

Gabriel Bortoleto qualified 14th but drops five places to P19 after being penalised for wiping out Lance Stroll at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. 

Starting grid for 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Who starts where?
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

