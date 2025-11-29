Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Sunday's penultimate grand prix of the 2025 F1 season takes place at 16:00 UK time.

2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team

For the second time in as many days, Oscar Piastri lines up from the very front of the grid on pole position.

Piastri is joined on the front row by McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris.

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen going from third, it promises to be a thrilling start to Sunday's Grand Prix.

George Russell put his Mercedes on the second row alongside Verstappen, with teammate Kimi Antonelli starting fifth.

Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar starts a strong sixth, ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly's Alpine.

Charles Leclerc lines up a disappointing 10th for Ferrari, who endured another miserable qualifying session in Qatar.

Lewis Hamilton is set to start 17th after the seven-time world champion suffered his second early qualifying elimination in as many days.

Gabriel Bortoleto qualified 14th but drops five places to P19 after being penalised for wiping out Lance Stroll at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.