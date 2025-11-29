Here's the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid
McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts on pole position for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Sunday's penultimate grand prix of the 2025 F1 season takes place at 16:00 UK time.
|2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|17
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
For the second time in as many days, Oscar Piastri lines up from the very front of the grid on pole position.
Piastri is joined on the front row by McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris.
With Red Bull's Max Verstappen going from third, it promises to be a thrilling start to Sunday's Grand Prix.
George Russell put his Mercedes on the second row alongside Verstappen, with teammate Kimi Antonelli starting fifth.
Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar starts a strong sixth, ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly's Alpine.
Charles Leclerc lines up a disappointing 10th for Ferrari, who endured another miserable qualifying session in Qatar.
Lewis Hamilton is set to start 17th after the seven-time world champion suffered his second early qualifying elimination in as many days.
Gabriel Bortoleto qualified 14th but drops five places to P19 after being penalised for wiping out Lance Stroll at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.