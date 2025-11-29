2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Piastri celebrates pole position for the second day in a row
Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris to claim a crucial pole position at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

The Australian outpaced McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 0.108s after his main title rival blew his final lap of Q3 with a mistake in the first sector. 

Piastri delivered under pressure to grab his sixth pole of the season, and second in as many days, to keep alive his hopes of winning a maiden world championship.

Norris remains the strong favourite, going into Sunday’s grand prix with a 22-point lead, knowing that he will be crowned world champion for the first time if he outscores Piastri by four points.

But the Briton is on the backfoot after being outperformed by Piastri in a crucial qualifying session, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is still in title contention, is just behind Norris in third.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli took fourth and fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Isack Hadjar, who produced a superb lap to claim sixth for Racing Bulls.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz finished seventh ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, while Charles Leclerc suffered a big spin as he ended up 10th and slowest in Q3 in another woeful qualifying showing for Ferrari.

There was yet more qualifying misery for Lewis Hamilton, whose nightmare weekend in Qatar continued as he suffered a Q1 elimination for the second day in a row - and second consecutive race weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg missed out on a spot in Q3 by just 0.003s as he qualified 11th for Sauber, ahead of Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson.

Oliver Bearman was 13th-fastest in his Haas, ahead of Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto, who will serve a five-place grid penalty for wiping out Lance Stroll in Las Vegas, and Williams’ Alex Albon.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda was dumped out in 16th as he was unable to follow up his encouraging performance in both sprint qualifying and the sprint race.

Esteban Ocon took 17th ahead of Hamilton, Aston Martin’s Stroll and Franco Colapinto, who ended up 20th and slowest for Alpine. 

Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying Results

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m20.234s1m19.650s1m19.387s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m20.157s1m19.861s1m19.495s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.472s1m19.985s1m19.651s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.074s1m20.186s1m19.842s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.576s1m20.084s1m19.846s
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.603s1m20.350s1m20.114s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m20.520s1m20.251s1m20.287s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.598s1m20.219s1m20.418s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.513s1m20.324s1m20.477s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m20.564s1m20.343s1m20.561s
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m20.630s1m20.353s 
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.539s1m20.433s 
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.548s1m20.438s 
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m20.653s1m20.534s 
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m20.629s1m20.629s 
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.761s  
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.864s  
18Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m20.907s  
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.058s  
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.137s  

 

 

 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

