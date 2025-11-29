2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris to claim a crucial pole position at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
The Australian outpaced McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 0.108s after his main title rival blew his final lap of Q3 with a mistake in the first sector.
Piastri delivered under pressure to grab his sixth pole of the season, and second in as many days, to keep alive his hopes of winning a maiden world championship.
Norris remains the strong favourite, going into Sunday’s grand prix with a 22-point lead, knowing that he will be crowned world champion for the first time if he outscores Piastri by four points.
But the Briton is on the backfoot after being outperformed by Piastri in a crucial qualifying session, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is still in title contention, is just behind Norris in third.
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli took fourth and fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Isack Hadjar, who produced a superb lap to claim sixth for Racing Bulls.
Williams’ Carlos Sainz finished seventh ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, while Charles Leclerc suffered a big spin as he ended up 10th and slowest in Q3 in another woeful qualifying showing for Ferrari.
There was yet more qualifying misery for Lewis Hamilton, whose nightmare weekend in Qatar continued as he suffered a Q1 elimination for the second day in a row - and second consecutive race weekend.
Nico Hulkenberg missed out on a spot in Q3 by just 0.003s as he qualified 11th for Sauber, ahead of Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson.
Oliver Bearman was 13th-fastest in his Haas, ahead of Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto, who will serve a five-place grid penalty for wiping out Lance Stroll in Las Vegas, and Williams’ Alex Albon.
Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda was dumped out in 16th as he was unable to follow up his encouraging performance in both sprint qualifying and the sprint race.
Esteban Ocon took 17th ahead of Hamilton, Aston Martin’s Stroll and Franco Colapinto, who ended up 20th and slowest for Alpine.
Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying Results
|2025 F1 Qatar Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.234s
|1m19.650s
|1m19.387s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.157s
|1m19.861s
|1m19.495s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m20.472s
|1m19.985s
|1m19.651s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.074s
|1m20.186s
|1m19.842s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.576s
|1m20.084s
|1m19.846s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.603s
|1m20.350s
|1m20.114s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m20.520s
|1m20.251s
|1m20.287s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.598s
|1m20.219s
|1m20.418s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.513s
|1m20.324s
|1m20.477s
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m20.564s
|1m20.343s
|1m20.561s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m20.630s
|1m20.353s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.539s
|1m20.433s
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.548s
|1m20.438s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m20.653s
|1m20.534s
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m20.629s
|1m20.629s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m20.761s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.864s
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m20.907s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.058s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.137s