Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris to claim a crucial pole position at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

The Australian outpaced McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 0.108s after his main title rival blew his final lap of Q3 with a mistake in the first sector.

Piastri delivered under pressure to grab his sixth pole of the season, and second in as many days, to keep alive his hopes of winning a maiden world championship.

Norris remains the strong favourite, going into Sunday’s grand prix with a 22-point lead, knowing that he will be crowned world champion for the first time if he outscores Piastri by four points.

But the Briton is on the backfoot after being outperformed by Piastri in a crucial qualifying session, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is still in title contention, is just behind Norris in third.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli took fourth and fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Isack Hadjar, who produced a superb lap to claim sixth for Racing Bulls.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz finished seventh ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, while Charles Leclerc suffered a big spin as he ended up 10th and slowest in Q3 in another woeful qualifying showing for Ferrari.

There was yet more qualifying misery for Lewis Hamilton, whose nightmare weekend in Qatar continued as he suffered a Q1 elimination for the second day in a row - and second consecutive race weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg missed out on a spot in Q3 by just 0.003s as he qualified 11th for Sauber, ahead of Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson.

Oliver Bearman was 13th-fastest in his Haas, ahead of Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto, who will serve a five-place grid penalty for wiping out Lance Stroll in Las Vegas, and Williams’ Alex Albon.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda was dumped out in 16th as he was unable to follow up his encouraging performance in both sprint qualifying and the sprint race.

Esteban Ocon took 17th ahead of Hamilton, Aston Martin’s Stroll and Franco Colapinto, who ended up 20th and slowest for Alpine.

Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying Results

2025 F1 Qatar Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m20.234s 1m19.650s 1m19.387s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m20.157s 1m19.861s 1m19.495s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.472s 1m19.985s 1m19.651s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.074s 1m20.186s 1m19.842s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.576s 1m20.084s 1m19.846s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.603s 1m20.350s 1m20.114s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m20.520s 1m20.251s 1m20.287s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.598s 1m20.219s 1m20.418s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.513s 1m20.324s 1m20.477s 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m20.564s 1m20.343s 1m20.561s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m20.630s 1m20.353s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.539s 1m20.433s 13 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.548s 1m20.438s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m20.653s 1m20.534s 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m20.629s 1m20.629s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.761s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.864s 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m20.907s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.058s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.137s

