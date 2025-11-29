The brutal observation F1 rival made about Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari

Ferrari’s woes in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race were spotted by Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Charles Leclerc slumped to 13th and Lewis Hamilton finished only 17th as Ferrari recorded their first combined non-score in an F1 sprint race since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Qatar.

Both drivers struggled with their SF-25 cars during the race, with Leclerc losing places on the first lap and seen struggling to keep his Ferrari on track on several occasions throughout the 19-lap sprint.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton gained just one position after starting in the pitlane so Ferrari could make set-up changes to his car.

Hamilton worryingly reported after the race that the tweaks had “made the car worse”.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster DAZN, Hamilton revealed Gasly, who followed him for much of the race, told him how bad the Ferrari looked.

"Even Pierre came up to me afterwards, he was like 'yo... it looks so bad'! I was like 'yeah, yeah... no sh- Sherlock,’” Hamilton said.

Ferrari a handful for both drivers

It is turning into a nightmare weekend for Ferrari

Detailing the struggles he faced, Hamilton told Sky Sports F1: “Well, I mean, we started from the pitlane because we wanted to explore and make some changes.

“They had some things they found on the simulator last night, so we implemented those changes. And yeah, the car was really in the wrong direction and very, very difficult for whatever reason.

“We just don’t have any stability. So when I say that, it’s the rear end is not planted. So it’s sliding, snapping a lot. Then we have bouncing. So when you’re going into corners like Turn 10, the thing starts bouncing.

"We have a lot of mid-corner understeer. And then you apply the steering and then it snaps and you try and catch it. So it’s different between low, medium and high. And it’s a fight like you couldn’t believe.”

Leclerc had similar complaints about his Ferrari, which he branded as “incredibly difficult to drive”.

“I don't have any explanations for now,” the Monegasque admitted.

"I thought there was damage on the car - we saw something, but it was after the first few laps, where[as] the problem was mostly in the first lap. So we'll analyse that, but it felt horrible.”

