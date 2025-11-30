Max Verstappen responds to Lando Norris accusation amid F1 title mind games

The mind games between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have ramped up ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Ahead of the penultimate grand prix of the 2025 season, Verstappen claimed he would have wrapped up the world championship already if he had been in Norris’s McLaren.

Norris hit back at his rival, accusing the Red Bull driver of “talking nonsense”.

Norris has his first-ever match point to clinch an F1 world title on Sunday in Qatar.

The Briton starts second after being beaten to pole position by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

If he wins the Qatar Grand Prix, Norris, who is 22 points clear of Piastri, will be crowned champion with a round to spare.

Verstappen, who is 25 points adrift of Norris, has responded to the McLaren driver’s comments after qualifying.

“I just put all facts on the table,” Verstappen told Dutch media in Qatar.

“I know that from my own experience as well. When you’re fighting for your first world title, you naturally feel a bit more pressure than in the years after that.

“It’s a bit trickier for Lando this weekend. Oscar feels good again, I think, and you could also see that in Q3. Lando still has a decent lead, also on Oscar, so it’s all a bit hard to predict.”

Start of Qatar Grand Prix will be key

Verstappen will be eliminated from the title race if he finishes behind Norris on Sunday.

Knowing he has less to lose than Norris, Verstappen will be aggressive at the start of Sunday’s race.

“Yes, especially compared to Lando,” Verstappen said. “I think he knows that as well. But on the other hand, I’m not too worried about it. I’ll just try to do my best.

“If there’s an opportunity, then of course I’ll go for it. But at the same time, you don’t want to do anything crazy either, because that won’t help you anyway.”