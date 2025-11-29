Max Verstappen points to Red Bull “limitations” as F1 title hopes fade in Qatar

Can Max Verstappen stay in the F1 title race at the Qatar Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen has conceded that “limitations” with his Red Bull have made it difficult for him to “push harder” at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen will start Sunday’s race from third on the grid, behind his two main title rivals.

If he finishes behind Lando Norris, he will be eliminated from F1 title contention ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen secured fourth in the sprint, recovering from a disappointing qualifying performance that left him sixth in the order.

However, McLaren appear to hold a small pace advantage this weekend, particularly through the middle sector.

Verstappen was at least encouraged that the bouncing issue which hampered his sprint qualifying was less apparent after a number of setup changes.

“I think this qualifying was a little bit better even though we were still quite far off - let’s say like that,” he explained.

“At least I felt a bit happier but still some limitations that don’t allow us to push harder around the lap.

“At least we’re P3 and we’re starting on the second row. It creates better opportunities as it’s quite hard to pass around here.

“We will see what we can do tomorrow. Realistically, it’s a bit tough this weekend. Just not what I wanted it to be so far but we will see what we can do tomorrow.”

End of the Verstappen era?

Since 2021, F1 has largely been defined by the ‘Verstappen era’.

The Dutchman defeated Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic title decider at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. While the circumstances were highly controversial, there is no doubt Verstappen was a deserving champion on pace and performance.

Since then, he has comfortably been F1’s leading force.

In 2022, he recovered from two DNFs in the opening three races to dominate the championship.

The 2023 season proved to be a record-breaking campaign for both Red Bull and Verstappen.

He won 10 races in a row, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive victories.

Red Bull, similarly, won all but one race - the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen underlined his status as an F1 great again in 2024, seeing off Norris’ mid-season charge to secure a fourth title.

While Verstappen remains mathematically in contention this year, he has admitted he will need “luck” to have a shot at the title come Abu Dhabi.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

