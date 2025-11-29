Lewis Hamilton joins unwanted Ferrari club after F1 qualifying shocker

Lewis Hamilton has joined an unwanted club of Ferrari drivers to have suffered back-to-back Q1 eliminations.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton suffered another qualifying nightmare on what is fast-becoming his worst weekend of a torrid maiden season as a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton was eliminated in the first part of qualifying with a time only good enough for 18th on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, the same position he qualified for the sprint race on Friday.

As well as being the second day in a row that Hamilton was dumped out of the first part of a qualifying session, he was also knocked out in Q1 Las Vegas last time out.

That marked the first time in Hamilton’s illustrious 17-year career that he qualified last on outright pace.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton will start 17th after a penalty for a rival

Only two other Ferrari drivers have been eliminated in Q1 in two consecutive qualifying sessions.

They are Luca Badoer and Giancarlo Fisichella, both of whom suffered their qualifying disasters in 2009.

Following his latest qualifying humiliation, the 40-year-old Briton said: "I was generally feeling better. We made changes. The car was feeling better. Just wasn't great.”

Asked if he had a message for his fans, Hamilton replied: "I don't really have a message right now. I'm sorry. But I'm incredibly grateful for the support I've had all year. I wouldn't have made it through this year without them.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc fared slightly better as he battled through to reach Q3 before ending up lowest in the final segment, qualifying a disappointing 10th after a high-speed spin.

Hamilton will start the penultimate grand prix of the 2025 season 17th after Gabriel Bortoleto's five-place grid penalty is applied.