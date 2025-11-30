Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, Qatar
2025 F1 Qatar GP Race LIVE: Can Lando Norris wrap up the F1 title in Lusail?

Full live text commentary for the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, Round 23 of the 2025 F1 World Championship

Lando Norris goes for the victory that would assure him the 2025 F1 World Championship title, but it is Oscar Piastri who starts on pole position with Norris second and Max Verstappen third

30 Nov 2025
16:22
Lap 11/57

All eyes on both McLarens to see how much of a gap they can pull on Verstappen until lap 25 when they will have to come in.

Everyone else, meanwhile, will have to pit by lap 32

16:21
Lap 11/57 - Safety Car Ends

We are racing again

16:20
Lap 10/57

The big loser in that sequence was Mercedes with Antonelli losing out to Sainz in the straight pit-stop race to slip to fifth, while the double-stacking for Russell behind him means he has slipped to eighth as well behind Hadjar

16:19
Lap 9/57

While it looks like a free pit-stop for Verstappen and co., the Pirelli-enforced 25-lap cap for tyres makes things a little more complex from a strategy perspective.

McLaren still have track position but Verstappen is a master of making tyre strategies work for him

16:18
Lap 9/57

McLaren are conspicuous in having not pitted under the safety car - everyone else has gotten a pit-stop out of the way behind them.

1- Piastri

2- Norris

3- Verstappen

4- Sainz

5- Antonelli

6- Alonso

7- Hadjar

8- Russell

9- Leclerc

10- Bearman

16:16
Lap 8/57

Hulkenberg attempts to pass Gasly around the outside of Turn 1, but the Alpine understeers into the rear of the Sauber and tips him into a spin

16:15
Lap 8/57

Verstappen opts to pit under the safety car, and nearly everyone behind him follows.

A throw of the dice for rivals as McLaren opt to stay on track

16:14
Lap 7/57 - Safety Car

Hulkenberg has crashed out at Turn 2... and Gasly is touring with damage. They were running close to one another, it doesn't feel like a coincidence

16:10
Lap 4/57

Replays show Russell got out of shape into Turn 2 while running fifth on lap one, dropping him behind Sainz and Alonso

16:07
Lap 2/57

Piastri is already putting the hammer down as he stretches more than 1.6s clear of Verstappen in second, while Norris is also facing down a similar gap to the Dutchman ahead of him already

16:06
Lap 1/57

1- Piastri

2- Verstappen

3- Norris

4- Antonelli

5- Sainz

6- Alonso

7- Russell

8- Hadjar

9- Gasly

10- Hulkenberg

16:05
Lap 1/57

Everyone through the first turns unscathed

Piastri gets the start he needed to hold his line into Turn 1, but Verstappen gets the stronger second phase in the getaway to out-drag Norris and beat him around the outside of the corner.

Antonelli up to fourth from Sainz and Alonso, Russell the big loser down in seventh

16:04
START

Piastri leads with Verstappen getting the jump on Norris to move into second

16:04
3... 2... 1...

The Qatar Grand Prix is GO!

16:01

Warm-up lap gets underway...

The majority of the field are getting away on medium tyres, but there are a couple of gamblers - Hulkenberg on the softs in 11th and Albon on the hards in 14th

15:58

Just the one driver getting away from the pit-lane tonight, Franco Colapinto in the Alpine

15:54

Beyond the title fight, Mercedes could be a factor this evening with George Russell in fourth and Kimi Antonelli in fifth as they have been in recent races.

Ferrari, on the other hand, face an uphill task with Charles Leclerc - who spun in wildly in qualifying - down in tenth and Lewis Hamilton's torrid run of form continuing in 18th

15:38
Starting grid for the 2025 Qatar GP
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
17Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Pit laneFranco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
15:33

There are multiple permutations to consider this evening, but the basic line is Norris needs to out-score Piastri by four points and Verstappen by one point to leave Qatar as the new champion.

15:27

One factor to take into account this weekend, however, is the likelihood of at least two stops for each driver in this race.

Pirelli has imposed a 25-lap maximum stint for the tyres in the wake of high levels of degradation experienced in previous events. 

The high-speed bends, rough kerbs and even rougher run-offs are responsible, so there could be some in-race strategic juggling going on to keep things interesting

15:19

When we say Lusail is difficult to overtake on, it is worth considering this fact - by length it is the third longest F1 track on the calendar. 

But the 1m 19s pole-winning lap is also one of the fastest...

15:15

That said, there is more to lose than there is to gain today - for all three drivers.

If Norris wins, he is champion no matter what. However, he faces a doubly hard task considering he is starting on the dirty side of the track, which could put the anchors on him beating Piastri to Turn 1.

Moreover, the high-speed, on the limit bends of Qatar make overtaking very difficult, as demonstrated in a decidedly uneventful Sprint on Saturday.

15:13

All three title hopefuls fill the top three coming into this race with Piastri on pole from Norris in second and Verstappen in third.

It's definitely a case of advantage Piastri as he bids for his first full-length victory since way back at Zandvoort in August.

Things have gone somewhat awry for the young Aussie in his pursuit to beat team-mate Norris to the 2025 F1 title but he has looked on terrific form again in Qatar this weekend

15:06
It's Race Day!

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live text commentary coverage for the penultimate round of the 2025 F1 World Championship in Qatar.

We are just under an hour away from the start of a race that 'could' see Lando Norris wrap up this year's title with a round to spare

