2025 F1 Qatar GP Race LIVE: Can Lando Norris wrap up the F1 title in Lusail?

All eyes on both McLarens to see how much of a gap they can pull on Verstappen until lap 25 when they will have to come in.
Everyone else, meanwhile, will have to pit by lap 32
Lando Norris goes for the victory that would assure him the 2025 F1 World Championship title, but it is Oscar Piastri who starts on pole position with Norris second and Max Verstappen third
We are racing again
The big loser in that sequence was Mercedes with Antonelli losing out to Sainz in the straight pit-stop race to slip to fifth, while the double-stacking for Russell behind him means he has slipped to eighth as well behind Hadjar
While it looks like a free pit-stop for Verstappen and co., the Pirelli-enforced 25-lap cap for tyres makes things a little more complex from a strategy perspective.
McLaren still have track position but Verstappen is a master of making tyre strategies work for him
McLaren are conspicuous in having not pitted under the safety car - everyone else has gotten a pit-stop out of the way behind them.
1- Piastri
2- Norris
3- Verstappen
4- Sainz
5- Antonelli
6- Alonso
7- Hadjar
8- Russell
9- Leclerc
10- Bearman
Hulkenberg attempts to pass Gasly around the outside of Turn 1, but the Alpine understeers into the rear of the Sauber and tips him into a spin
Verstappen opts to pit under the safety car, and nearly everyone behind him follows.
A throw of the dice for rivals as McLaren opt to stay on track
Hulkenberg has crashed out at Turn 2... and Gasly is touring with damage. They were running close to one another, it doesn't feel like a coincidence
Replays show Russell got out of shape into Turn 2 while running fifth on lap one, dropping him behind Sainz and Alonso
Piastri is already putting the hammer down as he stretches more than 1.6s clear of Verstappen in second, while Norris is also facing down a similar gap to the Dutchman ahead of him already
1- Piastri
2- Verstappen
3- Norris
4- Antonelli
5- Sainz
6- Alonso
7- Russell
8- Hadjar
9- Gasly
10- Hulkenberg
Everyone through the first turns unscathed
Piastri gets the start he needed to hold his line into Turn 1, but Verstappen gets the stronger second phase in the getaway to out-drag Norris and beat him around the outside of the corner.
Antonelli up to fourth from Sainz and Alonso, Russell the big loser down in seventh
Piastri leads with Verstappen getting the jump on Norris to move into second
The Qatar Grand Prix is GO!
Warm-up lap gets underway...
The majority of the field are getting away on medium tyres, but there are a couple of gamblers - Hulkenberg on the softs in 11th and Albon on the hards in 14th
Just the one driver getting away from the pit-lane tonight, Franco Colapinto in the Alpine
Beyond the title fight, Mercedes could be a factor this evening with George Russell in fourth and Kimi Antonelli in fifth as they have been in recent races.
Ferrari, on the other hand, face an uphill task with Charles Leclerc - who spun in wildly in qualifying - down in tenth and Lewis Hamilton's torrid run of form continuing in 18th
|2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|17
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|Pit lane
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
There are multiple permutations to consider this evening, but the basic line is Norris needs to out-score Piastri by four points and Verstappen by one point to leave Qatar as the new champion.
One factor to take into account this weekend, however, is the likelihood of at least two stops for each driver in this race.
Pirelli has imposed a 25-lap maximum stint for the tyres in the wake of high levels of degradation experienced in previous events.
The high-speed bends, rough kerbs and even rougher run-offs are responsible, so there could be some in-race strategic juggling going on to keep things interesting
When we say Lusail is difficult to overtake on, it is worth considering this fact - by length it is the third longest F1 track on the calendar.
But the 1m 19s pole-winning lap is also one of the fastest...
That said, there is more to lose than there is to gain today - for all three drivers.
If Norris wins, he is champion no matter what. However, he faces a doubly hard task considering he is starting on the dirty side of the track, which could put the anchors on him beating Piastri to Turn 1.
Moreover, the high-speed, on the limit bends of Qatar make overtaking very difficult, as demonstrated in a decidedly uneventful Sprint on Saturday.
All three title hopefuls fill the top three coming into this race with Piastri on pole from Norris in second and Verstappen in third.
It's definitely a case of advantage Piastri as he bids for his first full-length victory since way back at Zandvoort in August.
Things have gone somewhat awry for the young Aussie in his pursuit to beat team-mate Norris to the 2025 F1 title but he has looked on terrific form again in Qatar this weekend
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live text commentary coverage for the penultimate round of the 2025 F1 World Championship in Qatar.
We are just under an hour away from the start of a race that 'could' see Lando Norris wrap up this year's title with a round to spare