How Max Verstappen reacted to McLaren’s costly strategy call

Max Verstappen was surprised McLaren did not pit early in the Qatar Grand Prix like the rest of the field.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Verstappen capitalised on a McLaren strategy blunder during an early Safety Car to claim a victory that sets up a three-way title showdown in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Speaking directly after scoring an unexpected seventh win of the 2025 season, Verstappen said he found McLaren’s decision not to pit their drivers “an interesting move”.

"I was like that's an interesting move! I knew we had a gap but you still need to keep the tyres alive,” Verstappen said.

"The tyre wear is high around here and luckily it all worked out.”

With Lando Norris only able to finish fourth, Verstappen has cut the Briton’s championship lead down to 12 points heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale.

Asked what the result means for his hopes of winning a fifth straight world title, Verstappen replied: "It's all possible now! We will see. I don't worry about it too much.”

Another example of rivals' failures

In a later interview with Sky Sports F1, Verstappen said McLaren’s strategy call was the latest in a list of failures his rivals have made this season.

"I didn't expect to win today, that's for sure,” the Dutchman said.

"Looking at pure pace, we were not on the same level as McLaren, but we made the right call, as most of the grid did, in boxing under the safety car.

"That almost gives you a free pit stop and that made the race for me.

"I knew after that pit stop it was going to be two long stints on the tyre in terms of tyre wear, but we managed that very well and they didn't really catch up too much. It was all under control.

"For sure, that call at the pit stop made me win the race today.

"It was another one [example of other people's failures].

"I don't think it was about [McLaren] playing too fair today, it was about missing the whole pit stop opportunity.

"On pure pace they are faster, but as it showed today again anything is possible.”

Verstappen took a swipe at McLaren ahead of the weekend in Qatar with a dig that provoked a spiky response from Norris.

Verstappen stated he would have won the championship much earlier had he been driving a McLaren, and credited other people’s failures for him still being in title contention.