Lewis Hamilton has “so many notes” for Ferrari - but will they listen to him?

Lewis Hamilton has labelled his first year at Ferrari as the “most challenging” of his F1 career to date following the Qatar Grand Prix.

It was another disastrous weekend for Hamilton, who failed to make it out of SQ1 or Q1 in the two qualifying sessions.

With overtaking nearly impossible in Qatar, Hamilton struggled to make much progress on race day.

Hamilton’s failure to pick up any points means he’s now under threat from Kimi Antonelli heading into Abu Dhabi.

Just two points separate Hamilton and Antonelli in the championship standings with one race to go.

Hamilton, who currently sits sixth in the championship, has never finished outside the top six in his entire F1 career.

Reflecting on a tough weekend in Qatar, Hamilton told Sky Sports: “I feel fine. I had a good first lap and made some places up and was really unfortunate under the safety car. I enjoyed it as much as I could.”

Hamilton has “so many notes” for Ferrari

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari hasn’t lived up to expectations.

On Hamilton’s side, it’s been a poor year personally, as he’s struggled to adapt to life at Maranello.

Hamilton is without a podium finish in his first 23 races with the team, which is an unwanted record for a Ferrari driver.

He has also been convincingly outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc, who has seven top-three appearances to his name.

However, Hamilton has also been let down by Ferrari.

Ferrari’s 2025 car has been a total failure, with the SF-25 having no obvious strengths.

Unlike its predecessor, the car has been flawed from the start, with both Leclerc and Hamilton forced to “lift and coast” at most races this year.

In Qatar, the Ferrari looked like it was the most difficult car to drive, even in Leclerc’s hands.

Reflecting on his first season with the team, Hamilton revealed he has “so many notes” to give Ferrari on how they need to improve for 2026.

“It definitely has been the most challenging year both in and out of the car,” he added. “I’ve got so many notes in terms of things we need to improve on.

“Time will tell whether or not we act on those things and we keep hold of the things that are good and change the things that are not - and there’s plenty of those.

“There’s literally no reason why we couldn’t fix those if we just put those into action. I’m hopeful for us making progress.”