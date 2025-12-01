Reports from Italy have surfaced suggesting Ducati could debut its 2027 MotoGP prototype as early as April next year, with Nicolo Bulega set for at least three tests on it.

The 2027 season will see MotoGP’s biggest regulations shift in over 10 years, as it moves away from the 1000cc engine formula it has used since 2012 in favour of an 850cc concept.

The new bikes are also set to feature less aerodynamic development and a ban on ride height devices, all aimed at reducing speeds and improving the spectacle.

The biggest shift for 2027, however, will be the switch from Michelin tyres to Pirelli.

At the end of the 2024 season, Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna told the media that he anticipated putting the Italian brand’s first 2027 prototype on track sometime this year.

However, prior to the start of the 2025 campaign, testing of 2027 bikes was restricted to 2026 in order to keep costs under control.

When will Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP bike hit the track?

According to a report from Italy’s GPOne, Ducati could hold the first track test of its 2027 prototype as early as April next year.

The outlet says long-time Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will carry out the initial evaluation.

Earlier this Autumn, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi revealed that World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega would effectively spearhead development of the 2027 bike next year.

His knowledge of the Pirelli rubber, as well as his form in World Superbikes in recent years, has earned him a test role in MotoGP for 2026 with a view to a race seat in 2027.

Bulega, according to GPOne, is set to jump on the 2027 bike for the first time in June.

Conceivably, this could likely be directly after the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, which runs from 29-31 May.

Bulega is contractually obligated to make at least three test outings on the GP27, with others to be negotiated.

This will likely depend on Bulega’s own racing commitment next year, where he is expected to be the overwhelming favourite for the World Superbike crown.

All manufacturers are keeping 2027 bike details close to their chest, though KTM did unveil a fire-up video of its new engine a few weeks ago.

