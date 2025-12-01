Marc Marquez issues results warning after dominant 2025 MotoGP title

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he doesn’t “want to obsess” over career statistics, but admits “the dip will come” when his results drop off.

The 32-year-old totally dominated the 2025 season on the factory Ducati, winning 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on his way to a seventh MotoGP world championship.

Marc Marquez won the title with five rounds to spare, helped greatly by his run of seven successive 37-point weekends from Aragon to Hungary.

It marked his first world title in six years and his first in the wake of the serious arm injury he suffered in 2020.

Missing the final four rounds due to injury in 2025, he still ended the year 78 points clear in the standings, while the nearest GP25 was 257 points further back.

Marquez has sights set on 2026 title, but urges caution

Marquez started the year as the favourite to win the title, but he always viewed team-mate Pecco Bagnaia as the number one pick.

He has revised this for 2026, but admits there will be a point in the coming years where his results will drop off.

“In 2025, I went with the profile I truly felt,” he said during a recent Estreall Galicia event.

“From the start, Pecco was the favourite.

“I understood that it could be a great year in Qatar when you're performing well on a circuit where you're weak.

“For 2026, it's time to fight for the title. No matter what. Then we'll see.

“Obviously, there's rehabilitation involved. The goal is to be 100% by the first week of March.

“I don't want to obsess over Angel Nieto's ‘12+1’ titles; I see them as very distant.

“We'll take it one step at a time.

“The main goal of my sporting life was to win again, and I've already achieved that.

“But it's the way of life; the dip will come, and the younger riders will push hard.”