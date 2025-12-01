Marc Marquez issues results warning after dominant 2025 MotoGP title

Marc Marquez has issued a warning about his continued dominance in MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he doesn’t “want to obsess” over career statistics, but admits “the dip will come” when his results drop off.

The 32-year-old totally dominated the 2025 season on the factory Ducati, winning 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on his way to a seventh MotoGP world championship.

Marc Marquez won the title with five rounds to spare, helped greatly by his run of seven successive 37-point weekends from Aragon to Hungary.

It marked his first world title in six years and his first in the wake of the serious arm injury he suffered in 2020.

Missing the final four rounds due to injury in 2025, he still ended the year 78 points clear in the standings, while the nearest GP25 was 257 points further back.

Marquez has sights set on 2026 title, but urges caution

Marquez started the year as the favourite to win the title, but he always viewed team-mate Pecco Bagnaia as the number one pick.

He has revised this for 2026, but admits there will be a point in the coming years where his results will drop off.

“In 2025, I went with the profile I truly felt,” he said during a recent Estreall Galicia event.

“From the start, Pecco was the favourite.

“I understood that it could be a great year in Qatar when you're performing well on a circuit where you're weak.

“For 2026, it's time to fight for the title. No matter what. Then we'll see.

“Obviously, there's rehabilitation involved. The goal is to be 100% by the first week of March.

“I don't want to obsess over Angel Nieto's ‘12+1’ titles; I see them as very distant.

“We'll take it one step at a time.

“The main goal of my sporting life was to win again, and I've already achieved that.

“But it's the way of life; the dip will come, and the younger riders will push hard.”

Marc Marquez issues results warning after dominant 2025 MotoGP title
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher brutally calls out McLaren strategy fumble
46m ago
McLaren botched their strategy under the Safety Car
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: Best advice and “hardest thing to accept” in MotoGP 2025
51m ago
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
KTM says major MotoGP investment deal could be done “before Christmas”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli blacks out social media after death threats as Red Bull issue apology
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
WSBK News
Yamaha must “wait” for final verdict on 2026 WorldSBK development
1h ago
Andrea Locatelli, November 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro receives “unexpected” Ducati MotoGP gift
2h ago
Aleix Espargaro, Pramac Ducati, 2010 Portuguese MotoGP
WSBK News
Alex Lowes confident of Bimota WorldSBK “steps” but “it’s difficult to know”
2h ago
Alex Lowes, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Fabio Quartararo reveals MotoGP season he enjoyed more than his title year
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, pole position, Jerez 2019
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez issues results warning after dominant 2025 MotoGP title
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
3h ago
Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP