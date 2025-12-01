How to watch 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream

Information below on how to watch 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, including timings and schedule

Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP
Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP

This is how to watch the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7 from anywhere including ways to get a free F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the F1 Abu Dhabi Prix start times below.

F1 has a three-way battle for the title between Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

Norris is in prime position to become McLaren's first world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008, with a 12-point lead over Verstappen. Piastri is 16 points back after finishing second in Qatar.

TO WATCH 2025 F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX FOR FREE

Depending upon where you are in the world, you can watch some F1 races for free.

Belgium – RTBF (Every race is shown live and free)

Austria – Servus TV (11 races are shown live and free, including the Australian, Bahrain, Monaco, Canadian, Austrian, Belgian, Dutch, Singapore, US, São Paulo and Las Vegas GPs).

Austria – ORF

Germany - RTL (seven races are live on free TV, including Chinese, Imola, Spanish, Canadian, Belgian, Dutch and Las Vegas GPs).

UK – Channel 4 (only the British Grand Prix is shown live and free, plus race highlights from every round).

Australia – 10Play (Australian Grand Prix live and free, plus race highlights)

Canada – CTV (Canadian Grand Prix live and free).

Italy – TV8 (Both Italian Grands Prix live and free, plus other races like the Spanish, Hungarian, and Mexican GPs, pending official confirmation).

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of 2025 F1 season in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service.

2025 F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday, December 5
9.30am - Practice 1
1pm - Practice 2

Saturday, December 6
10.30am - Practice 3
2pm - Qualifying 

Sunday, December 7
1pm - 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

How to watch 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher brutally calls out McLaren strategy fumble
29m ago
McLaren botched their strategy under the Safety Car
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: Best advice and “hardest thing to accept” in MotoGP 2025
35m ago
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
KTM says major MotoGP investment deal could be done “before Christmas”
46m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli blacks out social media after death threats as Red Bull issue apology
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
WSBK News
Yamaha must “wait” for final verdict on 2026 WorldSBK development
1h ago
Andrea Locatelli, November 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro receives “unexpected” Ducati MotoGP gift
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro, Pramac Ducati, 2010 Portuguese MotoGP
WSBK News
Alex Lowes confident of Bimota WorldSBK “steps” but “it’s difficult to know”
2h ago
Alex Lowes, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Fabio Quartararo reveals MotoGP season he enjoyed more than his title year
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, pole position, Jerez 2019
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez issues results warning after dominant 2025 MotoGP title
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
2h ago
Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP