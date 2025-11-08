Ducati confirms major 2027 MotoGP role for Nicolo Bulega

Ducati MotoGP team boss Davide Tardozzi has confirmed that Nicolo Bulega “will be the guy who will develop” its 2027 bike, strengthening his links to a future race seat.

The double World Superbike runner-up made his MotoGP debut on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix, as he begins his two-race stint as Marc Marquez’s replacement at the factory Ducati squad.

Nicolo Bulega is signed on a factory Ducati contract in World Superbikes for 2026, but this deal was known to include MotoGP test outings.

The Italian’s experience of Pirelli tyres has always been seen as a major benefit for Ducati’s 2027 development plans.

While it was initially unclear how much involvement Bulega would have in the development of the 850cc bike, Tardozzi has confirmed that the World Superbike star will effectively spearhead it.

“He will be the guy who will develop the bike, because we think that Nicolo will have in ’26 the experience and the speed to do this with the tyres,” he told the MotoGP world feed on Saturday.

“These two races and the test in Valencia will give him information about the 1000cc bike and the Michelins.

“So, he will have the opportunity to compare the new bike during the following year.”

Bulega has already been linked to a race seat with a Ducati team in 2027, with this significant testing role only strengthening this possibility.

Under the current concession regulations, Bulega will not be able to carry out any wildcard outings with Ducati next year.

Bulega ended the opening day of the Portuguese Grand Prix in 17th, just over a second off the best pace set by Gresini’s Alex Marquez.

Tardozzi branded Bulega’s first day on the GP25 as “fantastic”.

While pleased with his first day, Bulega admitted “my riding wasn’t the best - but I guess that’s quite normal”.

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia was second-fastest on Friday at Portimao.