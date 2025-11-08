2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 21 of 22.

A Gresini Ducati remained top of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2025 Portimao MotoGP.

However, rookie Fermin Aldeguer turned the tables on team-mate Alex Marquez to head the session by just 0.003s.

Wet tyres were used until Jack Miller became the first on slicks at the midway stage of the half-hour.

The others soon followed, with lap times improving right to the chequered flag under the bright sunshine

However, Aldeguer’s 1m 41.654s fastest lap remained several seconds off Marquez’s Friday best.

WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega, 17th but only one-second from the top during an impressive Friday debut, improved to 13th on Marc Marquez’s factory Ducati this morning.

The slow-drying surface sets up a nerve-wracking qualifying, starting next with Q1, featuring those outside the top ten on Friday - including Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo, Miller and home hero Miguel Oliveira.

2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*1'41.654s6/7336k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.003s6/6339k
3Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.023s10/10338k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.309s11/12335k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.358s7/8338k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.419s11/11334k
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.471s9/9339k
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.853s6/6329k
9Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.862s10/10336k
10Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.952s8/8331k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.028s13/14333k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.179s11/11336k
13Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.179s8/8336k
14Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.685s7/7330k
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.756s11/13333k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.777s8/10333k
17Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.445s7/8332k
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.524s6/7338k
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.605s9/9334k
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+2.936s6/6330k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.977s9/11329k
22Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+4.801s10/11331k

* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 38.685s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi starts the penultimate round with a slim five-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third.

Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 19 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

