A Gresini Ducati remained top of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2025 Portimao MotoGP.

However, rookie Fermin Aldeguer turned the tables on team-mate Alex Marquez to head the session by just 0.003s.

Wet tyres were used until Jack Miller became the first on slicks at the midway stage of the half-hour.

The others soon followed, with lap times improving right to the chequered flag under the bright sunshine

However, Aldeguer’s 1m 41.654s fastest lap remained several seconds off Marquez’s Friday best.

WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega, 17th but only one-second from the top during an impressive Friday debut, improved to 13th on Marc Marquez’s factory Ducati this morning.

The slow-drying surface sets up a nerve-wracking qualifying, starting next with Q1, featuring those outside the top ten on Friday - including Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo, Miller and home hero Miguel Oliveira.

2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 1'41.654s 6/7 336k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.003s 6/6 339k 3 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.023s 10/10 338k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.309s 11/12 335k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.358s 7/8 338k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.419s 11/11 334k 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.471s 9/9 339k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.853s 6/6 329k 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.862s 10/10 336k 10 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.952s 8/8 331k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.028s 13/14 333k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.179s 11/11 336k 13 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.179s 8/8 336k 14 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.685s 7/7 330k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.756s 11/13 333k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.777s 8/10 333k 17 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.445s 7/8 332k 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.524s 6/7 338k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.605s 9/9 334k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +2.936s 6/6 330k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.977s 9/11 329k 22 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +4.801s 10/11 331k

* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 38.685s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi starts the penultimate round with a slim five-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third.

Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 19 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.