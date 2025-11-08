2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 21 of 22.
A Gresini Ducati remained top of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2025 Portimao MotoGP.
However, rookie Fermin Aldeguer turned the tables on team-mate Alex Marquez to head the session by just 0.003s.
Wet tyres were used until Jack Miller became the first on slicks at the midway stage of the half-hour.
The others soon followed, with lap times improving right to the chequered flag under the bright sunshine
However, Aldeguer’s 1m 41.654s fastest lap remained several seconds off Marquez’s Friday best.
WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega, 17th but only one-second from the top during an impressive Friday debut, improved to 13th on Marc Marquez’s factory Ducati this morning.
The slow-drying surface sets up a nerve-wracking qualifying, starting next with Q1, featuring those outside the top ten on Friday - including Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo, Miller and home hero Miguel Oliveira.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|1'41.654s
|6/7
|336k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.003s
|6/6
|339k
|3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.023s
|10/10
|338k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.309s
|11/12
|335k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.358s
|7/8
|338k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.419s
|11/11
|334k
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.471s
|9/9
|339k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.853s
|6/6
|329k
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.862s
|10/10
|336k
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.952s
|8/8
|331k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.028s
|13/14
|333k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.179s
|11/11
|336k
|13
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.179s
|8/8
|336k
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.685s
|7/7
|330k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.756s
|11/13
|333k
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.777s
|8/10
|333k
|17
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.445s
|7/8
|332k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.524s
|6/7
|338k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.605s
|9/9
|334k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+2.936s
|6/6
|330k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.977s
|9/11
|329k
|22
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+4.801s
|10/11
|331k
* Rookie
Official Portimao MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 38.685s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)
Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.
Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi starts the penultimate round with a slim five-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third.
Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 19 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.