Raul Fernandez out of Portugal MotoGP after scary practice crash

Trackhouse MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez has withdrawn from the remainder of the Portuguese Grand Prix, following a scary crash on Friday in practice.

The Spaniard suffered a fast off at Turn 1 during FP1 on Friday morning, which resulted in him needing to go to hospital for checks.

While no serious injuries were found, Raul Fernandez later revealed that he dislocated his shoulder in the crash.

Fernandez said he “felt something strange on the bike and I had to jump off, and in that moment my shoulder popped out and then went in again.”

The Australian Grand Prix winner described it as “one of the biggest crashes I ever experienced”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fernandez took part in Saturday morning’s damp FP2 session and was eighth fastest, having completed six laps.

But he did not return to the circuit for the first part of qualifying, with that decision initially taken to allow him to conserve his energy ahead of this weekend’s races.

But the Trackhouse squad has now confirmed he has withdrawn from the rest of the weekend.

“Trackhouse MotoGP Team rider No.25 Raul Fernandez has withdrawn from the Grand Prix of Portugal,” the team said.

“Following the heavy impact he suffered crashing at Turn 1 in Friday’s Free Practice 1, the discomfort in his left shoulder is such that the decision has been taken on the grounds of Raul’s wellbeing and safety.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He will commence treatment in an effort to be fit for the final round of the championship, at Valencia, in one week.

“While unfortunate, the team want to ensure that Raul is fully supported in the decision to take no further part in the event in Portugual and he receives the best medical treatment to aid a full recovery.

“Further news of Raul’s condition will be communicated as soon as an update is available.”