Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo filled the front row during a hard-fought qualifying for the 2025 Portimao MotoGP.

Riding in bright sunshine but dodging the last of the damp patches from overnight rain, Friday leader Alex Marquez was holding pole heading into the final run.

Bezzecchi then burst half-a-second clear, causing the Aprilia pits to erupt in celebration, before Acosta and LCR’s Johann Zarco pushed Marquez off the front row.

Alex responded, but was outpaced by Quartararo, then crashed, ending the Gresini rider's front row challenge. Meanwhile, Acosta took his best qualifying result of the season.

Francesco Bagnaia snatched fourth place and top Ducati on his final lap and will start alongside Marquez and Zarco on row two.

Yamaha riders Quartararo and Jack Miller reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, at the expense of nearest rivals Luca Marini and Brad Binder.

Ducati’s star replacement Nicolo Bulega was also in contention for a Q2 transfer place in the final minutes but ran through the gravel and will make his MotoGP debut from 18th on the grid.

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, who suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday, missed qualifying and has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.

The 12-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time.