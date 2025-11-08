2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 21 of 22.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo filled the front row during a hard-fought qualifying for the 2025 Portimao MotoGP.
Riding in bright sunshine but dodging the last of the damp patches from overnight rain, Friday leader Alex Marquez was holding pole heading into the final run.
Bezzecchi then burst half-a-second clear, causing the Aprilia pits to erupt in celebration, before Acosta and LCR’s Johann Zarco pushed Marquez off the front row.
Alex responded, but was outpaced by Quartararo, then crashed, ending the Gresini rider's front row challenge. Meanwhile, Acosta took his best qualifying result of the season.
Francesco Bagnaia snatched fourth place and top Ducati on his final lap and will start alongside Marquez and Zarco on row two.
Yamaha riders Quartararo and Jack Miller reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, at the expense of nearest rivals Luca Marini and Brad Binder.
Ducati’s star replacement Nicolo Bulega was also in contention for a Q2 transfer place in the final minutes but ran through the gravel and will make his MotoGP debut from 18th on the grid.
Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, who suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday, missed qualifying and has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.
The 12-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'37.556s
|6/8
|345k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.150s
|7/8
|343k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.304s
|6/8
|335k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.379s
|8/8
|346k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.431s
|6/6
|342k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.503s
|6/8
|343k
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.621s
|7/8
|342k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.661s
|6/8
|340k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.869s
|6/8
|344k
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.893s
|7/7
|343k
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.936s
|6/8
|338k
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.969s
|7/9
|338k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'39.003s
|6/7
|345k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'39.360s
|6/6
|338k
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|1'39.380s
|7/8
|338k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'39.635s
|7/7
|338k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'39.654s
|6/7
|333k
|18
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'39.674s
|7/7
|338k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'39.869s
|6/6
|336k
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1'39.903s
|6/7
|340k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'40.201s
|7/8
|335k
* Rookie
Official Portimao MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 38.685s (2024)
Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.
Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi starts the penultimate round with a slim five-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third.
Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 19 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.