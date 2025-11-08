2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 21 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo filled the front row during a hard-fought qualifying for the 2025 Portimao MotoGP.

Riding in bright sunshine but dodging the last of the damp patches from overnight rain, Friday leader Alex Marquez was holding pole heading into the final run.

Bezzecchi then burst half-a-second clear, causing the Aprilia pits to erupt in celebration, before Acosta and LCR’s Johann Zarco pushed Marquez off the front row.

Alex responded, but was outpaced by Quartararo, then crashed, ending the Gresini rider's front row challenge. Meanwhile, Acosta took his best qualifying result of the season.

Francesco Bagnaia snatched fourth place and top Ducati on his final lap and will start alongside Marquez and Zarco on row two.

Yamaha riders Quartararo and Jack Miller reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, at the expense of nearest rivals Luca Marini and Brad Binder.

Ducati’s star replacement Nicolo Bulega was also in contention for a Q2 transfer place in the final minutes but ran through the gravel and will make his MotoGP debut from 18th on the grid.

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, who suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday, missed qualifying and has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.

The 12-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'37.556s6/8345k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.150s7/8343k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.304s6/8335k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.379s8/8346k
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.431s6/6342k
6Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.503s6/8343k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.621s7/8342k
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.661s6/8340k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.869s6/8344k
10Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.893s7/7343k
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.936s6/8338k
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.969s7/9338k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'39.003s6/7345k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'39.360s6/6338k
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)1'39.380s7/8338k
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'39.635s7/7338k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'39.654s6/7333k
18Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'39.674s7/7338k
19Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'39.869s6/6336k
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'39.903s6/7340k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'40.201s7/8335k

* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 38.685s (2024)

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi starts the penultimate round with a slim five-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third.

Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 19 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

