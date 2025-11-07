“Lucky” Raul Fernandez: “I had to jump… my shoulder popped out”

Raul Fernandez was “lucky” to escape a huge Portimao MotoGP practice crash: "My shoulder popped out and then went in again."

Raul Fernandez accident, 2025 Portimao MotoGP Friday Practice
Raul Fernandez accident, 2025 Portimao MotoGP Friday Practice

A “lucky” Raul Fernandez was able to return to Friday’s practice at Portimao despite suffering a shoulder dislocation during one of the biggest crashes of his MotoGP career.

The Phillip Island winner lost the front of his Trackhouse Aprilia on entry to the fearsome first turn on his 12th lap of the morning session, sending the Spaniard cartwheeling through the gravel trap.

Fortunate to avoid his RS-GP as it slammed into a nearby airfence, Fernandez nonetheless took a heavy impact on his right shoulder, causing a brief dislocation.

Referred to a local hospital for CT scans, Fernandez was cleared to take part in the afternoon session, where he was a Qualifying 2 contender on his way to 15th.

“I feel lucky,” Fernandez said. “This morning, I had one of the biggest crashes I ever experienced in MotoGP.

“In the moment, I was preparing the corner entry when I felt something strange on the bike and I had to jump off and in that moment, my shoulder popped out and then went in again.

“This makes me still feel very uncomfortable - I’m not at 100% - but Dr. Angel Charte and the championship medical team did a great job.

“This afternoon, I felt fit to ride and I tried two laps first of all and was safe to ride the bike.

“After that, I tried to gather information for tomorrow and honestly, it was a surprise because I felt much better than I expected before jumping back on the bike.

“So I’m happy - the bike is working well and tonight I need to recover, stay calm and then tomorrow we have another opportunity and if I’m fit, I believe we can fight to go to Q2.”

Meanwhile, rookie team-mate Ai Ogura secured the final top ten place for direct Qualifying 2 access.

“It was a good surprise today - I didn’t expect to get into Q2 directly – so, a positive first day for us,” said the Japanese. “There are still a lot of places to improve but, I think, we are in good form now.

“Tomorrow is another important day and we’ll see in Qualifying after I tried to approach today in a different way, especially the first five, six laps this morning and it worked for me. It’s good to know we can approach in a different way. I’m happy.”

“Lucky” Raul Fernandez: “I had to jump off… my shoulder popped out” in Portimao MotoGP crash
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton avoids another penalty for yellow flag offence at Sao Paulo GP
18m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
‘It’s about having fun’ – Lewis Hamilton’s misfortune continues at Sao Paulo GP
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
“Fantastic first day” but Nicolo Bulega insists: “My riding wasn’t the best”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
F1 News
What left Max Verstappen shaking his head after sprint qualifying
1h ago
Verstappen was frustrated with his RB21
F1 News
Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
2h ago
Alonso and Verstappen were fifth and sixth

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris ‘not feeling as comfortable’ as Mexico despite Brazil sprint F1 pole
2h ago
Lando Norris
F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Lando Norris on pole
2h ago
Norris secured his first ever sprint pole in F1
MotoGP News
“Lucky” Raul Fernandez: “I had to jump… my shoulder popped out”
2h ago
Raul Fernandez accident, 2025 Portimao MotoGP Friday Practice
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro puts demons to rest: “Last time I crashed here was bad”
2h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco confirms late MotoGP rebound: “You can bring doubts in the winter”
2h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.