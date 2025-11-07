Johann Zarco confirms late MotoGP rebound: “You can bring doubts in the winter”

Johann Zarco finished sixth-fastest in Practice at the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP.

Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Sixth-fastest at the end of Practice at the Portuguese MotoGP confirmed a step forward for Johann Zarco that he felt already in Asia.

Zarco was able to be fast from the beginning of Friday in Portugal, ultimately ending as the second-fastest Honda behind Joan Mir, but comfortably inside the top-10 and only a-quarter-of-a-second away from the top of the times.

“Pretty pleased with how it went,” Johann Zarco summarised, speaking to MotoGP.com after Practice at Portimao.

“From the first laps of FP1 I was fast and this brings a good confidence. 

“A good confirmation from Malaysia that I got this confidence back on the bike, so it means that I can push on it and try to do the lap time. 

“So, happy to get it, now I want to improve my pace, feel even better on the bike to keep the pace and get the chance of a podium for the races. So, let’s see tomorrow. 

“So happy to be straight in Q2. If I have an opportunity to catch the first row I guess from there I will have a chance to smell the podium.”

Although Zarco started the season well – fourth in Argentina, then winning in the rain in France, and second in Britain – his form dipped mid-season.

The recovery in the last two races has been well-timed, the LCR Honda rider says, to avoid entering the MotoGP off-season with negativity.

“It’s pretty important to find the confidence back again because if you finish the season being scared to crash I think you can bring a lot of doubts during the winter, even if the winter is pretty short now,” he said.

“But I’m happy for that. In Malaysia it was already a good step and it’s good to come back in Europe. 

“We feel that we are doing many races, so I think we all feel that we want to finish the season. But [to] at least get this pleasure, to feel positive, is always important for a rider.”

In this article

Johann Zarco confirms late MotoGP rebound: “You can bring doubts in the winter”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton avoids another penalty for yellow flag offence at Sao Paulo GP
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
‘It’s about having fun’ – Lewis Hamilton’s misfortune continues at Sao Paulo GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
“Fantastic first day” but Nicolo Bulega insists: “My riding wasn’t the best”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
F1 News
What left Max Verstappen shaking his head after sprint qualifying
2h ago
Verstappen was frustrated with his RB21
F1 News
Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
3h ago
Alonso and Verstappen were fifth and sixth

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris ‘not feeling as comfortable’ as Mexico despite Brazil sprint F1 pole
3h ago
Lando Norris
F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Lando Norris on pole
3h ago
Norris secured his first ever sprint pole in F1
MotoGP News
“Lucky” Raul Fernandez: “I had to jump… my shoulder popped out”
3h ago
Raul Fernandez accident, 2025 Portimao MotoGP Friday Practice
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro puts demons to rest: “Last time I crashed here was bad”
3h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco confirms late MotoGP rebound: “You can bring doubts in the winter”
3h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.