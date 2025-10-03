First fire-up of new 850cc 2027 MotoGP engine revealed by KTM

KTM has released a first clip of a new 850cc MotoGP engine

2027 KTM MotoGP engine
2027 KTM MotoGP engine
© Gold and Goose

KTM has become the first MotoGP manufacturer to reveal a running 850cc engine that will replace the current 1000cc motors from the 2027 season.

MotoGP will undergo a major technical overhaul for the 2027 season, as it switches to an 850cc formula powered by 100% non-fossil fuels.

The new bikes are set to have stripped back aero and no ride height devices, while Pirelli will come in as the official tyre supplier from 2027.

Little information has been put forward yet by the manufacturers on their 850cc projects, though Aprilia offered a small glimpse during the San Marino Grand Prix.

KTM has now gone a step further, however, by releasing a short clip on its YouTube channel revealing the first dyno run of its 850cc engine - which also showcases the sound of the new machines.

It all but confirms KTM’s commitment to racing in MotoGP beyond 2026, amid uncertainty brought about by a major financial crisis last winter.

“I am extremely happy that we could fire up the future of MotoGP already in September 2025,” KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer said.

“We are on a perfect time schedule to get the full bike up and running very soon.

“We have packed everything we have learned during the last years of MotoGP participation into this engine and I am very confident that this piece of art will become a benchmark in the seasons to come from 2027.

“I want to thank the factory and the whole team behind the project for this massive effort.”

The current roster of five manufacturers are yet to officially sign up for the new rules cycle, though all indications are that a new deal with the championship promoter will be agreed.

Track testing of the 2027 bikes has been banned until next year in a bid to keep costs down.

The new regulations have already been met with some scepticism of delivering on their aims of improving safety and the racing spectacle, with double world champion Casey Stoner the most vocal critic.

Aprilia technical chief Marco De Luca also branded 850cc development as a ‘cost suicide’ for manufacturers when he spoke to the media about the 2027 rules at Misano.

In this article

First fire-up of new 850cc 2027 MotoGP engine revealed by KTM
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
What's 'rattled' Lando Norris? Revealing radio message analysed
1m ago
It was a frustrating Friday for Norris
F1 News
The “positive sign” Oscar Piastri is over his nightmare Baku weekend in Singapore
10m ago
Oscar Piastri
BSB News
Kyle Ryde's BSB team announces manufacturer switch for 2026 season
24m ago
Nitrous Competitions Racing announces Glenn Irwin, Kyle Ryde, and Ducati for BSB 2025. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: Indonesia MotoGP tyre, track combination “critical”
40m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2
49m ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
James Vowles wants to return to racing after McLaren GT3 test
1h ago
Williams team principal James Vowles
F1 News
George Russell triggers FP2 stoppage after hitting barriers at Singapore GP
1h ago
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
The rookie hope that can salvage an Indonesian MotoGP disaster for Ducati
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Alex Dunne hailed as ‘like a Red Bull driver’ as Helmut Marko confirms talks
2h ago
Alex Dunne