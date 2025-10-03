First fire-up of new 850cc 2027 MotoGP engine revealed by KTM

KTM has become the first MotoGP manufacturer to reveal a running 850cc engine that will replace the current 1000cc motors from the 2027 season.

MotoGP will undergo a major technical overhaul for the 2027 season, as it switches to an 850cc formula powered by 100% non-fossil fuels.

The new bikes are set to have stripped back aero and no ride height devices, while Pirelli will come in as the official tyre supplier from 2027.

Little information has been put forward yet by the manufacturers on their 850cc projects, though Aprilia offered a small glimpse during the San Marino Grand Prix.

KTM has now gone a step further, however, by releasing a short clip on its YouTube channel revealing the first dyno run of its 850cc engine - which also showcases the sound of the new machines.

It all but confirms KTM’s commitment to racing in MotoGP beyond 2026, amid uncertainty brought about by a major financial crisis last winter.

“I am extremely happy that we could fire up the future of MotoGP already in September 2025,” KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer said.

“We are on a perfect time schedule to get the full bike up and running very soon.

“We have packed everything we have learned during the last years of MotoGP participation into this engine and I am very confident that this piece of art will become a benchmark in the seasons to come from 2027.

“I want to thank the factory and the whole team behind the project for this massive effort.”

The current roster of five manufacturers are yet to officially sign up for the new rules cycle, though all indications are that a new deal with the championship promoter will be agreed.

Track testing of the 2027 bikes has been banned until next year in a bid to keep costs down.

The new regulations have already been met with some scepticism of delivering on their aims of improving safety and the racing spectacle, with double world champion Casey Stoner the most vocal critic.

Aprilia technical chief Marco De Luca also branded 850cc development as a ‘cost suicide’ for manufacturers when he spoke to the media about the 2027 rules at Misano.