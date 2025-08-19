Casey Stoner spots "problems" with 2027 MotoGP rules, “going the wrong way”

Casey Stoner warns that MotoGP’s 2027 technical regulations may reduce overtaking opportunities.

Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner fears that MotoGP’s new 2027 technical regulations could make overtaking more difficult.

After 15 years of 1000cc engines, a shake-up for 2027 includes the introduction of smaller 850cc powerplants, removal of ride-height devices and new limits on the size of aerodynamics.

Meanwhile, the minimum machine weight will be reduced from 157 to 153kg.

With the current record-breaking machines in danger of outgrowing circuit runoff areas, the changes are aimed at pausing performance, while also giving riders a bigger influence.

Casey Stoner criticises 2027 MotoGP rules

Bezzecchi leads, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Bezzecchi leads, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

But Stoner, who has long been critical of MotoGP’s aero and electronics, warned the changes are in the ‘wrong direction’.

“You're making a bike lighter, so then the braking [zones] become shorter,” Stoner explained.

“Top speeds will also be lower, because they won't have the ride-height device, which also means braking points are shorter. So less opportunity for overtaking.

“They've still got winglets, and they're going to be carrying probably higher corner speeds as well with a lighter bike, so that's going to create turbulent air.

“So they're still going to be having stability and tyre temperature issues [behind other bikes].

“I just don't know how nobody can see the problems – that each step they do in this direction is going the wrong way.”

MotoGP manufacturers have agreed not to begin track testing of their new 850cc machines until at least November 17, 2025.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez prediction is music to the ears of Pecco Bagnaia
41m ago
Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Is this Formula 1's most improved driver?
42m ago
Alex Albon, Williams
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu switches to four wheels to take on world’s most legendary racetrack
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu driving BMW at Nurburgring Nordschleife. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.
F1 Feature
McLaren stars shockingly miss out on No1 spot | 2025 F1 mid-season driver ratings
1h ago
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and George Russell
F1 News
McLaren would “struggle to get out of Q1” if F1 rules stay, a tech chief claims
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains why KTM boss Pit Beirer called an important meeting
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Explained: Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on being Max Verstappen’s teammate
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri told "he is not your mate, he's your biggest rival"
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
MotoGP rival pinpoints area Marc Marquez made “the difference” in Austrian Grand Prix
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Austrian MotoGP Sprint start “dangerous, everybody was super lucky”
3h ago
Start of 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint (Dorna).