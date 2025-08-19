Casey Stoner spots "problems" with 2027 MotoGP rules, “going the wrong way”

Casey Stoner fears that MotoGP’s new 2027 technical regulations could make overtaking more difficult.

After 15 years of 1000cc engines, a shake-up for 2027 includes the introduction of smaller 850cc powerplants, removal of ride-height devices and new limits on the size of aerodynamics.

Meanwhile, the minimum machine weight will be reduced from 157 to 153kg.

With the current record-breaking machines in danger of outgrowing circuit runoff areas, the changes are aimed at pausing performance, while also giving riders a bigger influence.

Casey Stoner criticises 2027 MotoGP rules

Bezzecchi leads, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But Stoner, who has long been critical of MotoGP’s aero and electronics, warned the changes are in the ‘wrong direction’.

“You're making a bike lighter, so then the braking [zones] become shorter,” Stoner explained.

“Top speeds will also be lower, because they won't have the ride-height device, which also means braking points are shorter. So less opportunity for overtaking.

“They've still got winglets, and they're going to be carrying probably higher corner speeds as well with a lighter bike, so that's going to create turbulent air.

“So they're still going to be having stability and tyre temperature issues [behind other bikes].

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I just don't know how nobody can see the problems – that each step they do in this direction is going the wrong way.”

MotoGP manufacturers have agreed not to begin track testing of their new 850cc machines until at least November 17, 2025.