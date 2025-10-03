Pedro Acosta flashes Ducati warning after Indonesia MotoGP practice

KTM’s Pedro Acosta has warned “give them time” when talking about Ducati after the Italian brand struggled on Friday at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

After dominating the Mandalika weekend last year, Ducati has gotten off to a difficult start at the 2025 edition.

New world champion Marc Marquez crashed twice and fell into Q1 for the first time, while Pecco Bagnaia’s Motegi form deserted him in 17th. Only the Gresini duo of Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer made it directly to Q2.

At the moment, Aprilia looks to have a clear advantage with Marco Bezzecchi, with Pedro Acosta acknowledging that he is “a step behind” the Italian manufacturer.

But, despite finishing third in Practice, he also felt KTM was behind Ducati in the pecking order.

“It was quite ok,” he said of his day.

“It’s true that we are one step behind Ducati and one step behind Aprilia with Marco.

“But more or less we have to be happy. We were showing a good pace, not the one of Marco today.

“But more or less, with all the problems we were having, we managed to make a really good lap time - as fast as my lap time as last year in qualifying.

“It’s true we have to work a lot now on the bike and on the electronics side for the set-up because I was not feeling super great. But I have to be happy.”

When asked why he listed Ducati, he warned: “Give them time. Everything is a matter of time.

“They suffered also last year, because if you check last year Pecco didn’t go to the Q2 and somehow he won the sprint on Saturday.

“We know Ducati is fast. Two Ducatis in Q2. Only Gresini, doesn’t matter, it’s a Ducati.

“For sure Marc and Pecco have a lot of possibilities to go there also.

“Also Aprilia, also three Hondas. There are many guys who are fast. It will be nice to see what is going on.”

