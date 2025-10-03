Pecco Bagnaia ‘feeling like Misano’ after ‘strange’ Indonesia MotoGP practice

Pecco Bagnaia says he was “feeling more like in Misano” on his Ducati after a “strange” Friday practice at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix saw him struggle to 17th.

The double world champion looked to transform his 2025 season last weekend at Motegi when he stormed to pole, the sprint win and victory in the grand prix.

After days of speculation, VR46 confirmed on Friday at Mandalika that Pecco Bagnaia’s form turnaround came as a result of testing Franco Morbidelli’s GP24 at Misano last month.

But Bagnaia’s struggles prior to Japan seemed to emerge again during Friday practice in Indonesia, with the Italian out of Q1 in 17th as the entire stable of GP25s failed to crack the top 10.

Bagnaia says he felt more like how he did at Misano, though is confused by this as the tyres are the same as those used last year when he won the sprint and was third in the grand prix.

“Yeah, it’s quite clear it’s tough,” he said.

“I was expecting more, I was wanting more. But somehow I didn’t feel like I did in Motegi, I was feeling more like in Misano.

“It’s quite strange because the bike, theoretically, is the same.

“So, we need to understand what is not working and also what is not working for Ducati, because all the Ducatis are struggling apart from [Fermin] Aldeguer.

“And the tyres are the same as last year, and last year we dominated the weekend. So, we need to understand.”

Bagnaia noted that Mandalika has “never been kind to me”, so his struggles are not unexpected, while the expected track evolution on Saturday has him reasonably confident of being able to improve.

“It’s quite difficult, but the experience from last year is giving me the confidence to say we don’t touch anything on the bike because it’s useless,” he explained.

“Tomorrow the grip will increase, maybe the change will be useless, and maybe the feeling will be better.

“So, we will not change anything. We will just try to understand the data tonight because I’ve already seen the lap from Aldeguer and it’s impressive how much traction he was having.

“So, we just try to understand it and work for tomorrow to have some ideas in case it will be the same situation.”

He also said it was relaxing for him to see Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio struggling like he is on Friday.

Bagnaia refusing to comment on technical matters now

Bagnaia was asked about VR46’s revelation on him testing one of its GP24s at Misano, but the Italian says he will now no longer answer questions on technical matters.

“Honestly, all this season that I’m speaking about things, trying to be as clear as possible,” he said.

“But I’m the rider, I want to be focused on riding. And technical side, Gigi is the one to ask.

“I don’t want to answer anymore on the technical side. I’m just saying what people are telling me what to say.”

