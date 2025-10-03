Maverick Vinales considering Indonesian MotoGP withdrawal: “I have pain”

Maverick Vinales may withdraw from the Indonesian MotoGP after encountering “pain” during practice.

Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Maverick Vinales’ Indonesian MotoGP could be done after Friday, although no decision has yet been made.

Vinlaes is continuing to recover from the dislocated and fractured left shoulder he suffered at the German MotoGP in July.

He made his initial return to racing at the Austrian Grand Prix but didn’t ride past Friday, then came back again in San Marino where he completed the full weekend, as he did in Motegi.

But the Japanese race was only one week before this weekend’s (3–5 October) Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, and Vinales has admitted to struggling physically after the opening day of practice in Lombok.

“It was a very tough day,” Maverick Vinales said after Practice in Indonesia.

“A lot to analyse. 

“We will talk with the team [to understand] what is the best to do, if to stop and come back when I’m fully fit or to keep going like this.

“But I think [to] keep going like this is very hard for me because I have pain and I’m losing a lot of feedback from the bike. 

“So, we must be very smart and see what is the best way to recover fast.”

About the decision to withdraw from Indonesia or continue, he added: “I’m not sure because I want to be on the bike, but we need to talk with the medical staff and everyone to see what is the best.”

On Thursday, Vinales said that the strength in his shoulder was improving but that he was still limited by mobility. He had a different opinion after Friday’s practices.

“I’m not improving now in terms of strength,” he said. “[I’m missing] a lot of strength.

“Basically, this track that is very challenging in change of direction I’m very slow, and then I lose from turn five to nine I lose one second [compared to my] teammate.”

The RC16 itself, though, was feeling better to Vinales compared to Japan where he struggled with rear vibrations.

“Much better here,” the Tech3 KTM rider said of the chattering. 

“Way better. Different story. 

“The grip is much higher, the bike is working better. It looks like in Motegi we were suffering a lot with low grip.”

Vinales continued, saying that in the places he doesn’t feel physically limited he is able to be fast.

“It’s [the bike] working good,” he said.

“The corners I’m feeling normal I’m quite fast. So, for me it’s a matter of getting back to my physical condition, the rest is fine.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

