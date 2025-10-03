Franco Morbidelli says VR46 “gave our everything” to Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP test

Franco Morbidelli says VR46 “gave our everything” to Ducati to help Pecco Bagnaia in last month’s Misano MotoGP test, though it was “no big deal”.

The double world champion made a sudden turnaround in form last weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix, as he scored his first pole/sprint/grand prix treble of the season.

What led to this breakthrough has been subject of much speculation, though VR46 confirmed on Friday at the Indonesian Grand Prix that Pecco Bagnaia did test one of Franco Morbidelli’s GP24s at Misano.

It remains unclear if Bagnaia tested a full GP24 or one with the GP25 engine fitted to it, as under the regulations he would not be able to race the older motor.

Asked about the test on Friday after finishing 12th in practice at Mandalika, Morbidelli revealed some more details and suggested that Bagnaia may have used an older engine initially.

“Was ok, we were asked to do that by Ducati and we gave our everything: our means and our support to the factory in the best way we could,” he said.

“It was no big deal. We have test engines, so that’s not a big problem as well.

“So, probably Pecco needed confirmation on the feedback he has been given, that the 24 has been giving him a better feeling generally.

“So, that’s what they needed to do and that’s what they asked. And we were happy to help.”

When pushed on what his feedback was, with Bagnaia refusing to go into detail on technical matters now, he added: “You should ask him. If he doesn’t want to talk about it, then I won’t talk about it.

“I know how the bike goes but I don’t have a comparison feedback. With my bike, I don’t need anyone’s feedback. I know how my bike goes.”

VR46’s Uccio Salucci said on Friday that Bagnaia tested Morbidelli’s bike but then that machine ended up back in the team’s garage.

This suggests Ducati built Bagnaia effectively a GP24 with the current engine in it for Motegi, with the Italian spotted last weekend running old forks, swingarm and ride height device.

Ducati has remained tight-lipped on the whole affair.