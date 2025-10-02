Maverick Vinales “suffering more” with key KTM MotoGP issue due to injury

Maverick Vinales is “suffering more” with KTM’s MotoGP vibration issue because of his shoulder injury.

Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

KTM MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales thinks he is “suffering more” from the Austrian brand’s vibration issue due to the shoulder injury he is currently recovering from.

Vinales remains affected by the shoulder dislocation and fracture he suffered during qualifying for the German MotoGP back in July.

The Spanish rider says that, by now, the shoulder is gaining strength but still missing mobility to consider it recovered.

“I’m still not at the level especially in terms of mobility,” Maverick Vinales said ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

“So, when I race, the problem is that I get less mobility but I gain a lot of strength, so at the moment I’m dealing with this. 

“But less painful than in the previous races, also the recovery was much quicker. 

“I’m putting everything to make the shoulder work as soon as I can, but still it’s a little limitation [especially in] long brakings on the left side and then changing of direction is also a little bit tough. 

“But it’s okay, it’s not an excuse. We keep working and probably here is a little bit easier, it seems.”

The injury is having a specific affect on Vinales’ ability to overcome the chatter issues that KTM has encountered since Michelin introduced its updated rear tyre specification at the beginning of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old noted that the Japanese Grand Prix saw KTM encounter a notable amount of chatter.

“Yes, a lot [of chatter] in Japan,” he said. “We improved during the weekend but there was a lot of chattering, especially before the last turn and then in turn six, which was the fast section, the chatter was high. 

“In any case, this is something we are facing all the year, it’s not only because of the changing of aerodynamics.

“I think somehow when I’m fully committed will full power [strength] I ride over the chatter, but now I’m a little bit more injured I cannot go over. 

“So I’m suffering a little bit more the chatter.”

On top of the chatter issues, Vinales felt he just missed the setup at Motegi, feeling he was back to the feeling on the RC16 he had at the beginning of the season.

“I think, for sure, that from when I’m on the bike it’s like the beginning of the championship, the feeling,” the Tech3 KTM rider said.

“So, obviously we were in the wrong spot in Japan.”

The contrast between Motegi and Mandalika, however, is something that gives Vinales optimism for the upcoming weekend in Indonesia.

“Mandalika is a completely different track, different [asphalt], different grip, so probably the grip will be much higher, so the problems will be less,” he said.

“We need to get back the feeling from when I left, then from there we want to work to try to improve the bike.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

