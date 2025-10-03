2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi tops Friday practice for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at a scorching Mandalika, as both Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are pushed out of the top ten and into Qualifying 1.
Bezzecchi, fastest on used tyres this morning, was again quickest for race pace - then returned to the top by a massive 0.4s over Fermin Aldeguer on new soft rubber during the time attacks.
Pedro Acosta (KTM), FP1 pace setter Luca Marini (Honda), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), Joan Mir (Honda), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Alex Rins (Yamaha), Miguel Oliveira (Pramac Yamaha) and Alex Marquez (Gresini) completed a top ten featuring just two Ducatis.
Riding with a track temperature of 55 degrees and sapping 69% humidity, newly crowned champion Marc Marquez endured his most punishing session of the season.
Marquez crashed twice - the second a fast highside - and was last on the timesheets with 20 minutes to go. Factory team-mate Bagnaia avoided such incidents but was only 17th as the time attacks began.
Neither looked comfortable, with Marquez pushed out of the top ten by Fabio Quartararo’s final lap. Bagnaia was also brought down to earth after last weekend’s Motegi heroics on the GP24 parts.
The Italian remained 17th, with yellow flags for fast accidents by Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Johann Zarco also disrupting the final laps.
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'29.240s
|24/30
|319k
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.408s
|20/25
|314k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.424s
|25/26
|320k
|4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.490s
|21/22
|318k
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.493s
|20/25
|315k
|6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.528s
|20/23
|321k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.597s
|27/27
|317k
|8
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.628s
|28/28
|314k
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.690s
|27/28
|315k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.745s
|22/22
|315k
|11
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.813s
|20/20
|318k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.868s
|24/25
|317k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.916s
|27/27
|319k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.990s
|18/22
|319k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.145s
|21/22
|319k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.165s
|18/24
|316k
|17
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.256s
|24/24
|319k
|18
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.256s
|18/25
|316k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.289s
|21/21
|319k
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.194s
|12/17
|312k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)
All five tyre options (three fronts, two rears) were in use at the start of the hour-long afternoon session, with mediums, front and rear, the narrow popular choice.
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'30.809s
|19/20
|316k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.136s
|19/20
|320k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.237s
|22/22
|315k
|4
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.426s
|22/23
|313k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.462s
|9/21
|319k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.499s
|21/21
|315k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.533s
|22/23
|313k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.607s
|20/20
|316k
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.643s
|21/21
|317k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.678s
|19/21
|316k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.718s
|13/17
|309k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.809s
|15/21
|317k
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.811s
|9/20
|316k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.897s
|19/20
|316k
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.931s
|18/18
|317k
|16
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.001s
|12/12
|312k
|17
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.091s
|20/20
|319k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.304s
|14/19
|318k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.416s
|20/21
|314k
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.442s
|9/20
|313k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)
Luca Marini leads a hot and slippery opening practice for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
The HRC rider shot to the top on new medium rubber, front and rear, with Pedro Acosta likewise putting a new medium front (but old rear) to claim a late second place.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi led most of the session and - like next best Alex Rins and newly crowned champion Marc Marquez - kept the same hard front and medium rear tyres throughout.
Motegi winner Francesco Bagnaia was just 17th fastest, but also kept old rubber.
Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).
After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.
However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.
Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.
Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s accident.
Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action.