Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi tops Friday practice for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at a scorching Mandalika, as both Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are pushed out of the top ten and into Qualifying 1.

Bezzecchi, fastest on used tyres this morning, was again quickest for race pace - then returned to the top by a massive 0.4s over Fermin Aldeguer on new soft rubber during the time attacks.

Pedro Acosta (KTM), FP1 pace setter Luca Marini (Honda), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), Joan Mir (Honda), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Alex Rins (Yamaha), Miguel Oliveira (Pramac Yamaha) and Alex Marquez (Gresini) completed a top ten featuring just two Ducatis.

Riding with a track temperature of 55 degrees and sapping 69% humidity, newly crowned champion Marc Marquez endured his most punishing session of the season.

Marquez crashed twice - the second a fast highside - and was last on the timesheets with 20 minutes to go. Factory team-mate Bagnaia avoided such incidents but was only 17th as the time attacks began.

Neither looked comfortable, with Marquez pushed out of the top ten by Fabio Quartararo’s final lap. Bagnaia was also brought down to earth after last weekend’s Motegi heroics on the GP24 parts.

The Italian remained 17th, with yellow flags for fast accidents by Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Johann Zarco also disrupting the final laps.

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'29.240s 24/30 319k 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.408s 20/25 314k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.424s 25/26 320k 4 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.490s 21/22 318k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.493s 20/25 315k 6 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.528s 20/23 321k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.597s 27/27 317k 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.628s 28/28 314k 9 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.690s 27/28 315k 10 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.745s 22/22 315k 11 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.813s 20/20 318k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.868s 24/25 317k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.916s 27/27 319k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.990s 18/22 319k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.145s 21/22 319k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.165s 18/24 316k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.256s 24/24 319k 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.256s 18/25 316k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.289s 21/21 319k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.194s 12/17 312k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)

All five tyre options (three fronts, two rears) were in use at the start of the hour-long afternoon session, with mediums, front and rear, the narrow popular choice.

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'30.809s 19/20 316k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.136s 19/20 320k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.237s 22/22 315k 4 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.426s 22/23 313k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.462s 9/21 319k 6 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.499s 21/21 315k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.533s 22/23 313k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.607s 20/20 316k 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.643s 21/21 317k 10 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.678s 19/21 316k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.718s 13/17 309k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.809s 15/21 317k 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.811s 9/20 316k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.897s 19/20 316k 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.931s 18/18 317k 16 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.001s 12/12 312k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.091s 20/20 319k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.304s 14/19 318k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.416s 20/21 314k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.442s 9/20 313k

* Rookie

Luca Marini leads a hot and slippery opening practice for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The HRC rider shot to the top on new medium rubber, front and rear, with Pedro Acosta likewise putting a new medium front (but old rear) to claim a late second place.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi led most of the session and - like next best Alex Rins and newly crowned champion Marc Marquez - kept the same hard front and medium rear tyres throughout.

Motegi winner Francesco Bagnaia was just 17th fastest, but also kept old rubber.

Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.

Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s accident.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action.

