2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi tops Friday practice for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at a scorching Mandalika, as both Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are pushed out of the top ten and into Qualifying 1.

Bezzecchi, fastest on used tyres this morning, was again quickest for race pace - then returned to the top by a massive 0.4s over Fermin Aldeguer on new soft rubber during the time attacks.

Pedro Acosta (KTM), FP1 pace setter Luca Marini (Honda), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), Joan Mir (Honda), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Alex Rins (Yamaha), Miguel Oliveira (Pramac Yamaha) and Alex Marquez (Gresini) completed a top ten featuring just two Ducatis.

Riding with a track temperature of 55 degrees and sapping 69% humidity, newly crowned champion Marc Marquez endured his most punishing session of the season.

Marquez crashed twice - the second a fast highside - and was last on the timesheets with 20 minutes to go. Factory team-mate Bagnaia avoided such incidents but was only 17th as the time attacks began.

Neither looked comfortable, with Marquez pushed out of the top ten by Fabio Quartararo’s final lap. Bagnaia was also brought down to earth after last weekend’s Motegi heroics on the GP24 parts.

The Italian remained 17th, with yellow flags for fast accidents by Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Johann Zarco also disrupting the final laps.

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'29.240s24/30319k
2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.408s20/25314k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.424s25/26320k
4Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.490s21/22318k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.493s20/25315k
6Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.528s20/23321k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.597s27/27317k
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.628s28/28314k
9Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.690s27/28315k
10Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.745s22/22315k
11Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.813s20/20318k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.868s24/25317k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.916s27/27319k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.990s18/22319k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.145s21/22319k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.165s18/24316k
17Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.256s24/24319k
18Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.256s18/25316k
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.289s21/21319k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.194s12/17312k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)

All five tyre options (three fronts, two rears) were in use at the start of the hour-long afternoon session, with mediums, front and rear, the narrow popular choice.

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'30.809s19/20316k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.136s19/20320k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.237s22/22315k
4Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.426s22/23313k
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.462s9/21319k
6Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.499s21/21315k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.533s22/23313k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.607s20/20316k
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.643s21/21317k
10Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.678s19/21316k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.718s13/17309k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.809s15/21317k
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.811s9/20316k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.897s19/20316k
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.931s18/18317k
16Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.001s12/12312k
17Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.091s20/20319k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.304s14/19318k
19Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.416s20/21314k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.442s9/20313k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)

Luca Marini leads a hot and slippery opening practice for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The HRC rider shot to the top on new medium rubber, front and rear, with Pedro Acosta likewise putting a new medium front (but old rear) to claim a late second place.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi led most of the session and - like next best Alex Rins and newly crowned champion Marc Marquez - kept the same hard front and medium rear tyres throughout.

Motegi winner Francesco Bagnaia was just 17th fastest, but also kept old rubber.

Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.

Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s accident.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action.
 

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2025 Indonesian MotoGP: Marc Marquez in Q1 for first time after two crashes in Practice
47m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
59m ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025
MotoGP Results
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
How McLaren can win historic 10th F1 title in Singapore
1h ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Aprilia: Jorge Martin “will not join us" at Australian MotoGP
1h ago
Jorge Martin

More News

F1 News
EXCLUSIVE: The truth about Valtteri Bottas’s viral Cadillac teaser video
2h ago
Valtteri Bottas is joining Cadillac in 2026
MotoGP
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Friday Practice - LIVE
2h ago
Marc Marquez
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full schedule, live stream and TV channels
2h ago
Start of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Moto3 Results
2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Angel Piqueras, Moto3, 2025
MotoGP News
Indonesian MotoGP: Luca Marini puts Honda fastest in FP1
4h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP