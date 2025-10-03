Fabio Quartararo: “Unpredictable” factor causes unusual Indonesian MotoGP practice order

Fabio Quartararo points to an “unpredictable” factor that led to an unusual classification in Indonesian MotoGP practice.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

One week on from the 2025 title being wrapped up by Marc Marquez, MotoGP had one of its most unusual days of the season, and Fabio Quartararo thinks there is one factor in particular at the root of it.

Circuits like that in Mandalika that are used infrequently often suffer from dirt on the opening day of running, especially in Indonesia where the track sits so close to the sea.

But Quartararo said that track grip was actually okay in Mandalika on Friday and reiterated and instead said that the tyres are behaving in an “unpredictable” way.

“I think that the grip is good but just the tyre reacts in a way that is unpredictable,” Fabio Quartararo said after Practice in Indonesia.

“This is why my pace was really slow and why the pace of many riders that usually are very fast is slow. 

“The feeling is like I ride super-tense. It didn’t feel great and I think it’s the feeling of many other riders that rode today.”

Quartararo explained that it is the construction of the tyre – which in Indonesia is the harder, heat-resistant variant also used in Thailand and Austria – is the cause of the unpredictability.

“Basically I think it’s just the rear carcass,” the Monster Energy Yamaha rider said.

“We had the same issue last year and we had the same this year. 

“It’s really related to the carcass, and I think that some riders feel it more than others. Really tough.”

He added: “It’s exactly the same carcass and same tyre as last year, but last year the feeling was not good, so this is why.”

"Impressed" by Rins, Oliveira

Perhaps highlighting even further the unusuality of Friday’s MotoGP practices in Indonesia were the comparative fortunes of Yamaha and Ducati, with three YZR-M1s making it directly through to Q2 whereas four of the six Ducatis – including both Ducati Lenovo Team riders Francesco Bagnaia and newly crowned 2025 MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez – missed out.

Quartararo admitted to being impressed by his Yamaha stablemates Alex Rins and Miguel Oliveira.

“I think that many riders like Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia], like Marc [Marquez], I didn’t really check, but also Alex Marquez who is 10th, for sure are not feeling so great with the tyres,” Quartararo said.

“But I was really impressed by Alex [Rins] and Miguel [Oliveira] that were able to go fast. 

“In my case, I could make one lap at the end but the feeling was clearly not there. So, impressed by Miguel and Alex today.”

He added that he does not think the lack of results for Ducati on Friday is down to “really suffering” but instead brought about by the tyres.

“I think we are always seeing Ducati 1-2-3,” he said. “For the first time, they are not there, and it’s not for one time they’re suffering. 

“For me, Aldeguer is second, so it’s not really suffering, it’s just suffering because of the rear tyre that gives no confidence to the riders.

“I think this is what happened: some riders feel more than others, but I don’t think there’s a specific bike that is suffering more or less. 

“We saw three Yamahas– for me, today, as soon as we started the practice I was not expecting to be in Q2. At the end, Miguel and Alex are also there.”

Fabio Quartararo: “Unpredictable” factor causes unusual Indonesian MotoGP practice order
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Fabio Quartararo: “Unpredictable” factor causes unusual Indonesian MotoGP practice order
Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
What's 'rattled' Lando Norris? Revealing radio message analysed
27s ago
It was a frustrating Friday for Norris
F1 News
The “positive sign” Oscar Piastri is over his nightmare Baku weekend in Singapore
9m ago
Oscar Piastri
BSB News
Kyle Ryde's BSB team announces manufacturer switch for 2026 season
23m ago
Nitrous Competitions Racing announces Glenn Irwin, Kyle Ryde, and Ducati for BSB 2025. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: Indonesia MotoGP tyre, track combination “critical”
39m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2
48m ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
James Vowles wants to return to racing after McLaren GT3 test
1h ago
Williams team principal James Vowles
F1 News
George Russell triggers FP2 stoppage after hitting barriers at Singapore GP
1h ago
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
The rookie hope that can salvage an Indonesian MotoGP disaster for Ducati
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Alex Dunne hailed as ‘like a Red Bull driver’ as Helmut Marko confirms talks
2h ago
Alex Dunne