2025 Indonesian MotoGP: Marc Marquez in Q1 for first time after two crashes in Practice

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi dominated Practice at the 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix, as new MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez dropped into Q1 for the first time this season.

A few days on from wrapping up the 2025 crown in Japan, factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez was looking to begin his reign by fighting for his first win in Indonesia.

But the 32-year-old suffered a bruising day on his GP25, with two crashes in Practice leaving him facing an uphill battle to secure a direct Q2 qualifying place in the closing stages of the afternoon session.

Clinging onto a top 10 spot as the chequered flag came out, a 1m30.053s would ultimately not be enough for Marquez to lift himself out of the Q1 places.

It marks his first visit to the opening qualifying segment since Germany last year and he will join factory team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, whose apparent bike breakthrough in Japan didn’t materialise again in either session on Friday at Mandalika.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez crashed for the first time inside the first 10 minutes when he tucked the front going into Turn 10.

His second fall would be a heavier affair, as he lost the rear going into Turn 5 with half an hour to go and slammed down hard.

He was unscathed and able to return to the session on his second GP25, though would ultimately fail to lift himself into the Q2 places.

Top spot changed hands frequently across the hour as the track continued to evolve, though Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi would take control with just over 10 minutes to go on a 1m29.240s.

That would ultimately be the time that would see him through to Q2 safely with a margin of 0.408s, as his race pace also looked strong.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fermin Aldeguer was the lead Ducati on his Gresini-run GP24 in second, while KTM’s Pedro Acosta was third.

FP1 pacesetter Luca Marini, who led the session early on, was fourth for Honda on a 1m29.730s ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez and the sister factory team Honda of Joan Mir.

Fabio Quartararo made a late jump to seventh on his factory Yamaha to lead team-mate Alex Rins, while Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira and Gresini’s Alex Marquez took the final Q2 places on offer today.

Alex Marquez fell from his Gresini Ducati late on, with Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) falling twice across the session.

His LCR team-mate Somkiat Chantra crashed early on, while there was also a fall for Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini in the closing stages.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT