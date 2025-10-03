Aprilia: Jorge Martin “will not join us" at Australian MotoGP

Injured MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will not be fit for the forthcoming Australian round.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

As suspected, Jorge Martin will not be fit for the forthcoming Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The reigning world champion suffered his fourth set of injuries this year when he misjudged the braking zone at turn one of last Saturday’s Motegi Sprint race.

After losing control, Martin was thrown into the side of Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, taking the Italian down as well.

Bezzecchi avoided major injuries, but Martin suffered a displaced fracture to his right collarbone, requiring surgery earlier this week in Spain.

Out of this weekend’s Indonesian round, doubts have been raised about Martin returning for any of the remaining flyaways.

Phillip Island on October 17-19 has now been ruled out by team manager Paolo Bonora. 

“A big injury for sure,” Bonora told Dorna pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard during Friday afternoon practice at Mandalika.

“The surgery was very good. Now we are checking with the doctor the recovery plan to understand when he will come back to the racetrack.

“For sure I can confirm that in Phillip Island he will not join us, unfortunately. But we don’t know about the next future. So we have to wait for the medical examination to understand his physical situation day by day.

“Because it was a big, big injury, not a standard collarbone crack, there was two places. So it’s necessary to wait. A big hug to Jorge and I want to say that all the team are close to him at the moment.”

Missing Phillip Island also casts down on Martin’s presence at Sepang a week later, the venue for his February testing injuries.

The 2025 season then concludes at Portimao and Valencia.

Aprilia: Jorge Martin “will not join us at Phillip Island” MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2025 Indonesian MotoGP: Marc Marquez in Q1 for first time after two crashes in Practice
30m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
42m ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025
MotoGP Results
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
43m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia: Jorge Martin “will not join us" at Australian MotoGP
1h ago
Jorge Martin
F1 News
EXCLUSIVE: The truth about Valtteri Bottas’s viral Cadillac teaser video
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas is joining Cadillac in 2026

More News

MotoGP
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Friday Practice - LIVE
2h ago
Marc Marquez
Moto3 Results
2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Angel Piqueras, Moto3, 2025
MotoGP News
Indonesian MotoGP: Luca Marini puts Honda fastest in FP1
3h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira could still be “very good test rider” for Aprilia MotoGP project
4h ago
Miguel Oliveira speaks to the media, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
VR46 confirm Francesco Bagnaia “tried our GP24” at Misano MotoGP test
4h ago
Franco Morbidelli, Francesco Bagnaia