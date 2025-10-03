As suspected, Jorge Martin will not be fit for the forthcoming Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The reigning world champion suffered his fourth set of injuries this year when he misjudged the braking zone at turn one of last Saturday’s Motegi Sprint race.

After losing control, Martin was thrown into the side of Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, taking the Italian down as well.

Bezzecchi avoided major injuries, but Martin suffered a displaced fracture to his right collarbone, requiring surgery earlier this week in Spain.

Out of this weekend’s Indonesian round, doubts have been raised about Martin returning for any of the remaining flyaways.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Phillip Island on October 17-19 has now been ruled out by team manager Paolo Bonora.

“A big injury for sure,” Bonora told Dorna pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard during Friday afternoon practice at Mandalika.

“The surgery was very good. Now we are checking with the doctor the recovery plan to understand when he will come back to the racetrack.

“For sure I can confirm that in Phillip Island he will not join us, unfortunately. But we don’t know about the next future. So we have to wait for the medical examination to understand his physical situation day by day.

“Because it was a big, big injury, not a standard collarbone crack, there was two places. So it’s necessary to wait. A big hug to Jorge and I want to say that all the team are close to him at the moment.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Missing Phillip Island also casts down on Martin’s presence at Sepang a week later, the venue for his February testing injuries.

The 2025 season then concludes at Portimao and Valencia.