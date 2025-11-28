Ultra-rare Valentino Rossi race suit being auctioned for UNICEF

An ultra-rare Valentino Rossi helmet and set of riding leathers has been donated by Dainese to be auctioned for UNICEF, with current bids already at an eye-watering sum.

One of the most famous names in world sport, Valentino Rossi memorabilia is always a hot ticket item when it comes up for sale in auctions.

The latest lot to go under the hammer is a special, ultra-rare set of leathers and a helmet designed by Dainese for the MotoGP legend’s 46th birthday earlier this year.

Dainese made a special Demone GP D-air 3x suit decorated in black and gold Soleluna Vale46 Anniversario graphics, while AGV crafted a helmet to accompany it.

The special kit was limited to just 46 examples, in tribute to the nine-time grand prix world champion’s famous race number.

The example being put up for auction by Dainese is the very first edition, which was used by Rossi during a track day Mugello.

The race suit and helmet is being auctioned for UNICEF’s Road Safety programme, which aims to help children across the globe.

According to UNICEF, road traffic accidents kill more than 600 5-19-year-olds every day.

The UNICEF campaign aims to implement greater speed limits near schools, as well as improve sidewalks and crossings, as well as strengthening lawas around car seats and helmets.

The auction runs until Saturday 29 November at 11:59pm UTC, with bids currently at €38,150.

This isn’t the only high-ticket Rossi item that has gone on sale this year.

The BMW M4 GT3 race car that he used at his first 24 Hours of Le Mans was auctioned by RM Sothebys and sold well above estimates at £561,480.

Rossi is in race action this weekend at his VR46 Ranch, as he hosts the 11th annual 100km of Champions event.

The two-day dirt track event sees stars from across motorcycle racing coming together, including the likes of Rossi, Pecco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta and John McGuinness.