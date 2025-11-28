Max Verstappen issues latest F1 quit threat - why he could leave

Max Verstappen has no desire to chase seven F1 world championships.

F1's next generation of cars will be key for Verstappen's future
F1's next generation of cars will be key for Verstappen's future

Max Verstappen has admitted he could quit F1 if he does not find the next generation of cars fun to drive.

It is not the first time the four-time world champion has suggested he could walk away from F1 before his long-term contract expires at the end of the 2028 season.

F1 is braced for overhauled technical and power unit regulations in 2026, representing the world championship’s biggest ever rules shake-up.

As well as threatening to change the competitive landscape in F1 for the coming years, the cars are set to provide drivers with a totally new challenge and feel.

Red Bull’s Verstappen says his long-term future in F1 will largely depend on how much enjoyment he gets out of the next generation of cars.

“My contract runs until 2028, but it will depend on the new rules in 2026, and if they are nice and fun," he told PA about his F1 future. "If they are not fun, then I don’t really see myself hanging around.

“Winning seven titles is not on my mind. I know that there are three more years after this one, so it could be possible, but it is not something I need to do before I leave the sport.

“I can leave the sport easily tomorrow.”

Verstappen is still in mathematical contention to win a fifth consecutive drivers’ world title this year.

The Dutchman goes into the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi trailing McLaren’s Lando Norris by 24 points.

Could Verstappen switch to another series?

Verstappen has already shown interest in other forms of motorsport outside of F1.

The 28-year-old, who became a father for the first time earlier this year, won on his endurance debut at Germany’s legendary Nordschleife and wants to compete in the 24 hour race in the future.

One thing is sure in Verstappen’s mind; once he calls it a day in F1 there’s no going back.

"I have a lot of other passions; other racing categories, I want to spend more time with the family, and live off my own schedule," Verstappen added.

”And in my mind, I know if I close the chapter, it is closed. I don’t see myself stopping and coming back. Once I stop, I really stop.”

Max Verstappen issues latest F1 quit threat - and explains why he could leave
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen sends “trying to survive” warning after Qatar blow
4m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Unheard team radio shows McLaren blaming Lando Norris for Alex Albon traffic
30m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race: Who starts where
41m ago
Piastri and Norris start first and third
F1 Results
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full results and times from sprint qualifying
1h ago
Piastri claimed sprint pole in Qatar
F1
Everything that happened in F1 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying
1h ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

WSBK News
Ex-Jonathan Rea crew chief makes Axel Bassani switch: “Slowly we start to work…”
2h ago
Axel Bassani, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ultra-rare Valentino Rossi race suit being auctioned for UNICEF
2h ago
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
Ferrari “underestimated” mental toll of halting 2025 F1 car development early
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
Somkiat Chantra reveals MotoGP solutions in Honda WorldSBK debut
3h ago
Somkiat Chantra, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Max Verstappen issues latest F1 quit threat - why he could leave
3h ago
F1's next generation of cars will be key for Verstappen's future