Max Verstappen has admitted he could quit F1 if he does not find the next generation of cars fun to drive.

It is not the first time the four-time world champion has suggested he could walk away from F1 before his long-term contract expires at the end of the 2028 season.

F1 is braced for overhauled technical and power unit regulations in 2026, representing the world championship’s biggest ever rules shake-up.

As well as threatening to change the competitive landscape in F1 for the coming years, the cars are set to provide drivers with a totally new challenge and feel.

Red Bull’s Verstappen says his long-term future in F1 will largely depend on how much enjoyment he gets out of the next generation of cars.

“My contract runs until 2028, but it will depend on the new rules in 2026, and if they are nice and fun," he told PA about his F1 future. "If they are not fun, then I don’t really see myself hanging around.

“Winning seven titles is not on my mind. I know that there are three more years after this one, so it could be possible, but it is not something I need to do before I leave the sport.

“I can leave the sport easily tomorrow.”

Verstappen is still in mathematical contention to win a fifth consecutive drivers’ world title this year.

The Dutchman goes into the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi trailing McLaren’s Lando Norris by 24 points.

Could Verstappen switch to another series?

Verstappen has already shown interest in other forms of motorsport outside of F1.

The 28-year-old, who became a father for the first time earlier this year, won on his endurance debut at Germany’s legendary Nordschleife and wants to compete in the 24 hour race in the future.

One thing is sure in Verstappen’s mind; once he calls it a day in F1 there’s no going back.

"I have a lot of other passions; other racing categories, I want to spend more time with the family, and live off my own schedule," Verstappen added.

”And in my mind, I know if I close the chapter, it is closed. I don’t see myself stopping and coming back. Once I stop, I really stop.”

