Guenther Steiner criticises 'stubborn' McLaren over key F1 title decision

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes the time has come for McLaren to throw their weight behind Lando Norris.

McLaren’s double disqualification for excessive plank wear at the Las Vegas Grand Prix leaves championship leader Norris just 24 points clear of teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with two rounds remaining.

Despite the major setback and Verstappen remaining a threat in the title race, McLaren have insisted that they will not change their approach of supporting both drivers equally in the championship battle.

“No, there is no reason to do so,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella responded when asked whether anything would change “in the management of the drivers” after Vegas.

“We have always said that as long as the maths does not say otherwise, we would leave it up to the two drivers to fight for their chance at the final victory, and that is how it will be in Qatar.

“Let’s not forget that if someone had told us at the start of the season that we would find ourselves in this situation with two races to go, we would have signed up for it! Now we are going to fight for the double world championship with confidence and awareness of our strength.”

But Steiner has a very different opinion, and has blasted McLaren for being “stubborn” in the way they have managed their drivers.

"They must support him [Norris],” the ex-Haas boss told The Red Flags Podcast. "Otherwise, I mean, he hasn't got a chance. If Oscar steals the point from Lando, that would be... Wow. If Oscar is leading the race, Lando is second, and they don't let Lando pass, I would be shocked.

"How fair do you want to be? Knowing that Lando now has a lead, but it's not a comfortable lead for the animal coming, it's like, 'Wow, do we want to be eaten up by the animal, or do we try to help one guy?’

"How stubborn can you be?”

No McLaren team orders ‘perfect’ for Verstappen

Verstappen has labelled McLaren’s commitment to not using team orders “perfect” as he seeks to win a fifth consecutive world title.

“It's perfect,” the Dutchman said on Thursday in Qatar. “I think you can't do a better job than allowing them to race as well because why would you suddenly now say that Oscar wouldn't be allowed anymore?

“I mean if that was said to me I would have not rocked up! I would have told them to f off.

“If you're a real winner and a racer as a driver then you go for it. Even if you are behind, what's the point otherwise to turning up?

“Otherwise you can easily just label yourself as a number two driver which I think he doesn't want to be.

“I know that I'm equal in points with Oscar. A lot still needs to go right [for Piastri or Verstappen] but I think it should be like that, that they are free to race and hopefully we can make it a great battle till the end.”