New Ducati rumours surface for Michael Dunlop’s 2026 Isle of Man TT plans

Michael Dunlop has been linked to expanding his Ducati partnership in 2026

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
© Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT superstar Michael Dunlop has been linked with an expanded Ducati partnership for 2026, which could see him race a V4R in the Superbike class.

The Northern Irishman became the Isle of Man TT’s most successful rider in 2024, when he surpassed his late uncle Joey Dunlop’s tally of 26 victories.

Michael Dunlop raised the bar again in 2025, bringing his total number of wins from 29 to 33, with a brace of victories in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

His Supersport double in 2025 came on the Ducati Panigale V2, with Dunlop switching to the Italian bike having successfully raced Yamahas in the class in previous years.

After Davey Todd proved the Ducati was podium-worthy at TT 2024, Dunlop gave the Italian marque its first wins at the iconic Isle of Man event since 1995.

Riding under the Feel Racing banner, Dunlop had World Supersport-spec bikes at his disposal.

Dunlop to campaign Ducati in Superbike class?

According to The News Letter, Dunlop could expand his Ducati partnership to finally race a Panigale in the Superbike class.

Dunlop had been due to race a Ducati in the big bike races with Paul Bird Motorsport in 2020, before the COVID pandemic put those plans on hold.

A deal was struck between both parties ahead of the 2022 season, before it collapsed at the 11th hour.

Dunlop rode Hondas in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in the Superbike class, before switching to BMW for 2025.

He was second in the Superbike TT this year and third in both Superstock races on the M1000RR.

Dunlop hasn’t won a Superbike race since 2023.

Ducati is producing a new version of the Panigale V4R for 2026, which will produce around 235 horsepower and a more developed aerodynamic package.

Dunlop is yet to announce any of his racing plans for the 2026 season.

New Ducati rumours surface for Michael Dunlop's 2026 Isle of Man TT plans
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

