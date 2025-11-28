Two failed moves that could have changed Nico Hulkenberg’s F1 career

Nico Hulkenberg’s F1 career could have looked very different had either one of two failed moves come off.

Earlier this year, Red Bull's Helmut Marko revealed F1 veteran Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on being Max Verstappen’s teammate in 2021.

Hulkenberg was in the frame to replace Alex Albon after impressing in his cameo outings as a COVID-19 supersub, but Red Bull ultimately signed Sergio Perez after he won the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

Verstappen secured his first of four successive world championships in 2021, while Red Bull won the constructors’ trophy in 2022 and 2023.

“Not really because I’m not really the dreamer type,” the Sauber driver said when asked if he has ever imagined what his F1 career could have looked like had he been chosen to be Verstappen’s teammate.

“It would be different but it didn’t happen. I had a few close misses but at the end of the day they don’t matter, they don’t count. I am where I am and what happened happened.”

Hulkenberg would not budge when pressed on how close he came to joining Red Bull, responding: “Not close enough, obviously.”

The 38-year-old German has been one of the star performers of the 2025 season and finally broke his F1 podium duck with a stunning drive to third place at a wet and chaotic British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Hulkenberg almost landed Mercedes drive

Former F1 chief and legendary team boss Ross Brawn revealed to F1.com that Hulkenberg was a candidate for a 2013 Mercedes seat when he was at the helm of the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes had been searching for a replacement for Michael Schumacher after the seven-time world champion retired for a second time, but eventually poached Lewis Hamilton from McLaren.

Mercedes would go on to become the dominant force of the V6 hybrid era, winning seven consecutive world championship doubles and an unprecedented eight successive constructors’ crowns between 2014-2021.

“When I was at Mercedes, we almost employed Nico, because we didn’t know what the situation was with Lewis for 2013,” Brawn said.

“We were having a challenging time closing that deal, and Nico was on standby. He behaved in a very mature way during those discussions.

“I made it as transparent as possible what the situation was, that there was a chance [of him racing for Mercedes], but it depended on what Lewis decided to do in the end. When Lewis did sign with us, we managed to sort things out with Nico that we couldn’t go ahead.

“But I was quite looking forward to working with him, because I think he’s a great driver. He’s very, very mature and very balanced. He’s had a great career. It’s hard to imagine that Silverstone was his first podium after so long, and after some great performances and great drives.

“So, that outcome was lovely to see, and I was particularly pleased given that I know him fairly well. It was a good result for the season.”